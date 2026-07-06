Yogi government renames Jalalabad town as Parashurampuri

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Monday gave its nod to change the name of Jalalabad town in Shahjahanpur district to Parashurampuri, after Hindu warrior-sage Lord Parshuram. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking to mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting, state Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said there was a long-pending demand from the residents of Jalalabad to rename the town, citing its historical and religious significance.

Jalalabad, which was named after Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar or Akbar during the Mughal period, is considered the birthplace of Lord Parashuram – associated with the Brahmin community – and finds prominent mention in Hindu mythological accounts and scriptures.