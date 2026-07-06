Yogi government renames Jalalabad town as Parashurampuri

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The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Monday gave its nod to change the name of Jalalabad town in Shahjahanpur district to Parashurampuri, after Hindu warrior-sage Lord Parshuram. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Speaking to mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting, state Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said there was a long-pending demand from the residents of Jalalabad to rename the town, citing its historical and religious significance.
Jalalabad, which was named after Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar or Akbar during the Mughal period, is considered the birthplace of Lord Parashuram – associated with the Brahmin community – and finds prominent mention in Hindu mythological accounts and scriptures.
“After the Centre conveyed to us that it has no objection to the proposal, the state government approved the proposal to rename Jalalabad as Parashurampuri,” said Khanna, who also hails from Shahjahanpur district and is an MLA from there.
“The concerned department will complete the necessary administrative and legal formalities relating to the renaming. Thereafter, the name of the town will be changed in all government records, departmental documents, and other official records in accordance with the prescribed procedure,” the minister added.
The state Cabinet on Monday decided to include identified posts of various departments in the Uttar Pradesh International Medal Winners Direct Recruitment Rules, 2022, thereby creating greater employment opportunities for international medal-winning sportspersons.
Minister Girish Chandra Yadav said the need was felt to expand the posts included in the existing rules and increase their number to provide adequate employment opportunities for sportspersons.
“Under the revised rules approved by the Cabinet, the international medal-winning sportspersons will be appointed to identified posts in various departments. These appointments will remain outside the purview of the Public Service Commission. This will provide better employment opportunities to the state’s sportspersons and ensure that outstanding athletes receive appointments commensurate with their achievements,” Yadav added.
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