Ram Mandir not merely a structure but symbol of national consciousness: Yogi

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was not merely a religious structure but a symbol of “cultural nationalism, national consciousness and civilisational pride”.
The temple’s construction marked the beginning of a “new era” for India, he added.
Addressing the inaugural session of the BJP’s district training camp in the Sahjanwa area of Gorakhpur, the CM claimed the temple reflected the idea of cultural resurgence.
Linking the Ramjanmabhoomi movement with what he called the “restoration of suppressed civilisational identity”, Adityanath said India sent a global message through the construction of the temple.
“The temple’s completion after 500 years should inspire societies across the world facing cultural or historical suppression. The BJP supported the movement in 1986 with the objective of establishing ‘sanskritik rashtravaad’ (cultural nationalism) in the country and the vision materialised after the party’s double-engine government came to power,” he said.
Launching a sharp attack on opposition parties while asserting that BJP’s “conduct guided by nationalism” is the identity of a BJP worker, he said that the parties “immersed in corruption” do not receive public respect.
The BJP workers earn respect because they follow nationalism, Indian values, honesty and transparency in public life, he claimed.
“Society does not respect the conduct of Congress, SP, RJD, TMC, DMK or other such parties which are neck-deep in corruption. BJP workers receive respect because they work with the spirit of nationalism and nation first,” the Chief Minister said.
Calling the BJP the “only party” linking national security, culture, good governance and prosperity, Yogi said the ideology of the party and its forerunner Bharatiya Jana Sangh had now become a national force under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.
The BJP, he asserted, had become the world’s largest political party within less than 50 years of its formation and expanded the ideology of nationalism across the country. He reiterated the BJP’s ideological line that “nation comes first, party second and individual interest last”, adding that people of Indian origin across the world identify the party and the lotus symbol with nationalism.
Highlighting the BJP’s organisational structure and the role of booth-level workers in adding to the party’s strength, the CM urged the workers to continuously strengthen grassroots networks ahead of future elections. Booth management should remain central to the party’s strategy, he noted.
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