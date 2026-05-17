Ram Mandir not merely a structure but symbol of national consciousness: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was not merely a religious structure but a symbol of “cultural nationalism, national consciousness and civilisational pride”.

The temple’s construction marked the beginning of a “new era” for India, he added.

Addressing the inaugural session of the BJP’s district training camp in the Sahjanwa area of Gorakhpur, the CM claimed the temple reflected the idea of cultural resurgence.

Linking the Ramjanmabhoomi movement with what he called the “restoration of suppressed civilisational identity”, Adityanath said India sent a global message through the construction of the temple.

“The temple’s completion after 500 years should inspire societies across the world facing cultural or historical suppression. The BJP supported the movement in 1986 with the objective of establishing ‘sanskritik rashtravaad’ (cultural nationalism) in the country and the vision materialised after the party’s double-engine government came to power,” he said.