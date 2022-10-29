Yogi gifts ODOP scheme products to Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 15 states

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday gifted products made as part of the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative to his counterparts from 15 states and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Adityanath, who was in Faridabad to participate in a two-day ‘chintan shivir’ (contemplation camp) on internal security organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), presented perfume from Kannauj, chikankari from Lucknow, brass statues and gifts made of ‘gulaabi meenakari’ from Varanasi.

He gifted “gulaabi meenakari” and a brass figurine of Lord Ram to Shah.

Besides, 250 boxes of such products were presented to other delegates participating in the ‘chintan shivir.’