Yogi didn’t take dip in Ganga as he didn’t clean rivers: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath didn’t take a dip in the Ganga in Varanasi ahead of the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor because his government didn’t clean the rivers.

Speaking to mediapersons during the sixth leg of his “Vijay Rath Yatra” in Jaunpur, Akhilesh said: “See how hoshiyaar [clever]the chief minister [Yogi Adityanath] is that he did not take a dip in Ganga. Why he did not take a dip? I had gone to Meerut, and saw that the water of river Hindon has turned black. River Kali is already black. The banks of river Yamuna are black. If the Chambal river does not meet the Yamuna, then the Yamuna would be dead. Who had said that Maa Ganga will be cleaned? Has Gomti been cleaned? The budget has flowed, but the rivers have not been cleaned… Our CM knows that none of the rivers are clean, and hence he did not take a dip in Maa Ganga.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a dip in the Ganga and offered prayers.

The SP chief also avoided a question on BJP seeking his apology over his comment on the PM’s visit to Varanasi. He had said that people spend their last days in the ancient holy town. “Who is seeking an apology? You and I know the BJP… If they (BJP) tell the truth while standing in a temple, then I will also answer your question,” Akhilesh replied.

The SP chief hit out at the BJP over the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. “Who does not know who killed the farmers by running over them in Lakhimpur Kheri. Everyone knows who drove the jeep that trampled over the farmers… They were BJP people. Will farmers forget the Lakhimpur Kheri incident?”