Yogi constitutes SIT to probe Badaun HPCL plant murders

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a “detailed inquiry” into the murders of two officials on the premises of a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) biogas plant at Saijni village of Badaun district.

The probe team will be headed by the Bareilly Divisional Commissioner, he announced.

This comes a day after Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Brajesh Kumar Singh was transferred in the wake of the murders.

Musajhag Station House Officer (SHO) Ajay Kumar and Sub-Inspector Dharmendra Kumar were suspended for failing to act on the complaint of plant Deputy General Manager (DGM) Sudhir Gupta (55), who along with Harshit Mishra (34), an assistant manager, was shot dead allegedly by Ajay Pratap Singh, the accused.