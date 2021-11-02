Yogi calls Akhilesh’s Jinnah comment ‘Talibani’, Mayawati sees SP-BJP ploy in it

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav’s remark in which he spoke of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the same breath has snowballed into a major controversy with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath equating it with “Talibani mindset”. BSP chief Mayawati, on the other hand, alleged that Yadav’s remark and BJP’s quick reaction was a “part of a well-thought-out strategy” of the Samajwadi Party and BJP to vitiate the atmosphere on communal lines ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

Speaking in Hardoi on Sardar Patel’s 146th birth anniversary on Sunday, the SP chief said: “…Sardar Patelji, the nation’s father Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah became barristers after studying at the same institute… They got us Independence. They did not step back from any kind of struggle.”

Referring to the ban imposed on the RSS by Patel, the then home minister, following Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination in 1948, Akhilesh said that only he could do it. “There was one ideology which was resisted by Sardar Patelji. Today, the same people who claim to be uniting the country are dividing you and me on the lines of caste and religion. If we are divided, what will our country be? One feature that’s unique to our country is unity in diversity,” he had said.

Adityanath on Monday called Akhilesh Yadav’s remark shameful and an attempt to glorify Jinnah, and added that he should apologise to the nation for saying so.

Speaking at an event in Moradabad, Adityanath said: “Yesterday, I was listening to the statement of Samajwadi Party president (Akhilesh Yadav). He was comparing ‘desh-todak’ (nation-divider) Jinnah, who divided the country, with the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who united the country. That statement is extremely shameful… His (Akhilesh’s) divisive mindset has come to the fore once again… I believe that the people of India and Uttar Pradesh will never accept this divisive mindset. This is the Talibani mindset that always believes in breaking the country.”

Adityanath said that when “divisive forces” fail in their plan to disturb the social fabric, they try to insult the entire society by “stigmatising great personalities”. “Such wicked tendencies cannot be accepted. The whole society and the entire nation should condemn this. Samajwadi Party president should apologise to the people for this,” he said, adding that the country “will not accept such an insult of Sardar Patel”.

Those who draw the lines of division, cannot do welfare of people, he added.

Later speaking to an event of Nath community in Faridabad, Haryana, Adityanath referred to firing on karsevaks in Ayodhya in 1990 when Samajwadi Party was in power in Uttar Pradesh. “Yeh wahi log hain. Jaane anjaane mein unke munh se nikal jata hai. Yahi Jinnahwadi hain jo Rambhakton par goli chalate they. Aur jab bhi yeh Jinnahwadi aayenge, Rambhakton par issi praakar se goli chalayenge. Lekin ab Rambhakton par goli nahi chalegi. Ab aatankwadion par goli chalegi, deshdrohion par goli chalegi, Bharat-virodhi aur Bharat ke nirdosh naagrikon par hamla karne walon par goli chalegi. Bharat ke nagrikon par nahin, Bharat ke shradhaluon par nahin, Rambhakton par nahi, Krishna bhakton par nahi. Aur yahi to aaj ka naya sandesh hai (They are the same people, and consciously or unconsciously it comes out from their mouth. These Jinnah followers had opened fire on Rambhakts and whenever they will be in power, they will fire on Rambhakts again. But now there will be no firing on Rambhakts. Bullets will be fired on terrorists, anti-nationals and those who attack innocent citizens. Now, the devotees of our country, Ram and Krishna will not face bullets, and this is the new message),” Adityanath said.

“Do not listen to these Jinnahwadis. Anyone, who tries to break the nation or harm the nation’s interests, cannot be your wellwisher,” he added.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his leadership, Adityanath said that the country was headed on a path of progress. “If the people had not elected Modi-ji as the PM in 2014, then what do you think would have happened? There would have been chaos. We would have been threatened by Pakistan, China or Naxals. Terrorists would have run riot in Kashmir. After becoming PM, Modi-ji solved every citizen’s problem. He abrogated Article 370 which was the root cause of terrorism in Kashmir. Not only this, he solved the Ayodhya dispute, which was lingering on for over 500 years,” Adityanath said at a gathering at Pyala village in Faridabad, where he unveiled a statue of Mahant Somnath.

Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati alleged collusion between Samajwadi Party and BJP. In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati alleged that the SP president’s remarks on Jinnah and BJP’s quick response to it were a part of a well-thought-out strategy of the two parties to vitiate the atmosphere on Hindu-Muslim lines ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

“The politics of the SP and the BJP have been complementary to each other. Since the thinking of these two parties is casteist and communal, their existence has been based on each other. That is why when the SP is in power, the BJP becomes strong, whereas when the BSP is in power, the BJP becomes weak,” she added.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also criticised Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks, saying that Muslims who stayed in India had rejected Jinnah’s two-nation theory and the SP leader should instead talk about the present.

—With ENS, Gurgaon