Yogi Adityanath Cabinet full list: 16 ministers and 14 MoS with independent charge

Updated: March 25, 2022 6:51:28 pm
After the BJP’s sweeping victory in the recently held Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Yogi Adityanath took oath as the chief minister of the state for a second term, on Friday.
Along with Adityanath, several BJP strongmen also took oath as Cabinet ministers.
Among those who took oath were Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, who have been appointed as deputy chief ministers.
Apart from the two deputy CMs, 16 Cabinet ministers also took oath during the swearing-in ceremony held at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
Lucknow | Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak take oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/HsO83jWSUR
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2022
Meanwhile, many BJP leaders who were a part of the First Yogi Ministry received a second chance as Cabinet ministers. Though the party has not announced their portfolios, Suresh Kumar Khanna (Finance Minister in first Yogi Ministry), Surya Pratap Shahi (Agriculture), Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan (Animal Husbandry), Dharmpal Singh (Irrigation), Nand Gopal Gupta (Civil Aviation), Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary (Panchayat Raj) and Jitin Prasada (Technical Education) took oath as ministers here on Friday.
However, prominent ministers in previous Yogi government Srikant Sharma, Satish Mahana, Ashutosh Tandon and Sidharth Nath Singh, though they too won the elections, were not given Cabinet berths this time.
Here is the list of all ministers in the Second Yogi Cabinet:
Chief Minister
Yogi Adityanath
Deputy Chief Ministers
1) Keshav Maurya
2) Brajesh Pathak
Cabinet Ministers
3) Surya Pratap Shahi
4) Suresh Kumar Khanna
5) Swatantra Dev Singh
6) Baby Rani Maurya,
7) Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan
8) Jaivir Singh
9) Dharmpal Singh
10) Nand Gopal Gupta
11) Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary
12) Anil Rajbhar
13) Jitin Prasada
14) Rakesh Sachan
He was not the only bureaucrat from Gujarat to have followed Narendra Modi to the Centre. Or the most high-profile. But AK Sharma alone made that next leap: from the backstage to the front. Twenty years after he emerged as one of Modi’s most trusted men, Arvind Kumar Sharma took voluntary retirement from the IAS last year and became a BJP MLC. On Friday, the 59-year-old took oath as a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.
16) Yogendra Upadhyaya
17) Ashish Patel
18) Sanjay Nishad
MoS (with independent charges)
19) Nitin Agrawal
20) Kapil Dev Agrawal
21) Ravindra Jaiswal
22) Sandeep Singh
23) Gulab Devi
24) Girish Chandra Yadav
25) Dharmveer Prajapati
26) Asim Arun
Former IPS Officer Asim Kumar Arun has been made minister of state (Independent charge). Asim won the assembly election from Kannauj sadar seat. In January, Asim Kumar surprised everyone by announcing his voluntarily retirement. His announcement came an hour after the model code of conduct came into effect in January. Asim Kumar, later, joined the BJP and contested the election. Asim’s father Sriram Arun was Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh. Asim Kumar Arun was Kanpur police commissioner when he announced his retirement. Considered to be upright officer, he was earlier posted as the head of Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). He had also undergone a commando training course for the National Security Guard (NSG).
27) JPS Rathore
28) Dayashankar Singh
29) Narendra Kashyap
30) Dinesh Pratap Singh
31) Arun Kumar Saxena
32) Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’
Ministers of State
33) Mayankeshwar Singh
34) Dinesh Khateek
35) Sanjeev Gond
36) Baldev Singh Olakh
37) Ajit Pal
38) Jaswant Saini
39) Ramkesh Nishad
40) Manohar Lal Mannu Kori
41) Sanjay Gangwar
42) Brijesh Singh
43) KP Singh
44) Suresh Rahi
45) Somendra Tomar
46) Anoop Pradhan ‘Valmiki’
47) Pratibha Shukla
48) Rakesh Rathore Guru
49) Rajni Sharma
50) Satish Sharma
51) Danish Azad Ansari
Only Muslim minister taken oath today is 32-year-old Mohammad Danish Azad Ansari, a native of Ballia. Danish has replaced Mohsin Raza , who was minister in the previous government of Yogi Aditya Nath. Danish, who is state general secretary of BJP’s Minority Front, has been made minister of state in the second term of Yogi Aditya Nath He was earlier holding the post of member of state Urdu Language Committee. Danish completed his post graduation in 2009 and Masters of Total Quality Management in 2012 from Lucknow University. He also completed Masters of Public Administration from Open University in 2020. Danish was also active in student politics and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in 2011.
52) Vijay Laxmi Gautam
