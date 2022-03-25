Yogi Adityanath Cabinet full list: 16 ministers and 14 MoS with independent charge

After the BJP’s sweeping victory in the recently held Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Yogi Adityanath took oath as the chief minister of the state for a second term, on Friday.

Along with Adityanath, several BJP strongmen also took oath as Cabinet ministers.

Among those who took oath were Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, who have been appointed as deputy chief ministers.

Apart from the two deputy CMs, 16 Cabinet ministers also took oath during the swearing-in ceremony held at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Lucknow | Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak take oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/HsO83jWSUR — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2022

Meanwhile, many BJP leaders who were a part of the First Yogi Ministry received a second chance as Cabinet ministers. Though the party has not announced their portfolios, Suresh Kumar Khanna (Finance Minister in first Yogi Ministry), Surya Pratap Shahi (Agriculture), Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan (Animal Husbandry), Dharmpal Singh (Irrigation), Nand Gopal Gupta (Civil Aviation), Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary (Panchayat Raj) and Jitin Prasada (Technical Education) took oath as ministers here on Friday.

However, prominent ministers in previous Yogi government Srikant Sharma, Satish Mahana, Ashutosh Tandon and Sidharth Nath Singh, though they too won the elections, were not given Cabinet berths this time.

Here is the list of all ministers in the Second Yogi Cabinet:

Chief Minister

Yogi Adityanath

Deputy Chief Ministers

1) Keshav Maurya

2) Brajesh Pathak

Cabinet Ministers

3) Surya Pratap Shahi

4) Suresh Kumar Khanna

5) Swatantra Dev Singh

6) Baby Rani Maurya,

7) Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan

8) Jaivir Singh

9) Dharmpal Singh

10) Nand Gopal Gupta

11) Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary

12) Anil Rajbhar

13) Jitin Prasada

14) Rakesh Sachan

15) Aravind Kumar Sharma

He was not the only bureaucrat from Gujarat to have followed Narendra Modi to the Centre. Or the most high-profile. But AK Sharma alone made that next leap: from the backstage to the front. Twenty years after he emerged as one of Modi’s most trusted men, Arvind Kumar Sharma took voluntary retirement from the IAS last year and became a BJP MLC. On Friday, the 59-year-old took oath as a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

16) Yogendra Upadhyaya

17) Ashish Patel

18) Sanjay Nishad

MoS (with independent charges)

19) Nitin Agrawal

20) Kapil Dev Agrawal

21) Ravindra Jaiswal

22) Sandeep Singh

23) Gulab Devi

24) Girish Chandra Yadav

25) Dharmveer Prajapati

26) Asim Arun

Former IPS Officer Asim Kumar Arun has been made minister of state (Independent charge). Asim won the assembly election from Kannauj sadar seat. In January, Asim Kumar surprised everyone by announcing his voluntarily retirement. His announcement came an hour after the model code of conduct came into effect in January. Asim Kumar, later, joined the BJP and contested the election. Asim’s father Sriram Arun was Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh. Asim Kumar Arun was Kanpur police commissioner when he announced his retirement. Considered to be upright officer, he was earlier posted as the head of Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). He had also undergone a commando training course for the National Security Guard (NSG).

27) JPS Rathore

28) Dayashankar Singh

29) Narendra Kashyap

30) Dinesh Pratap Singh

31) Arun Kumar Saxena

32) Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’

Ministers of State

33) Mayankeshwar Singh

34) Dinesh Khateek

35) Sanjeev Gond

36) Baldev Singh Olakh

37) Ajit Pal

38) Jaswant Saini

39) Ramkesh Nishad

40) Manohar Lal Mannu Kori

41) Sanjay Gangwar

42) Brijesh Singh

43) KP Singh

44) Suresh Rahi

45) Somendra Tomar

46) Anoop Pradhan ‘Valmiki’

47) Pratibha Shukla

48) Rakesh Rathore Guru

49) Rajni Sharma

50) Satish Sharma

51) Danish Azad Ansari

Only Muslim minister taken oath today is 32-year-old Mohammad Danish Azad Ansari, a native of Ballia. Danish has replaced Mohsin Raza , who was minister in the previous government of Yogi Aditya Nath. Danish, who is state general secretary of BJP’s Minority Front, has been made minister of state in the second term of Yogi Aditya Nath He was earlier holding the post of member of state Urdu Language Committee. Danish completed his post graduation in 2009 and Masters of Total Quality Management in 2012 from Lucknow University. He also completed Masters of Public Administration from Open University in 2020. Danish was also active in student politics and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in 2011.

52) Vijay Laxmi Gautam