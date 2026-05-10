Yogi Cabinet expansion today, 6 new ministers likely to take oath

The much-delayed expansion of the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Cabinet will take place on Sunday as the BJP’s central leadership is learnt to have given its nod for it, officials in the state government confirmed.

The decision comes after the Assembly elections in four states concluded and oath-taking of the new West Bengal chief minister was held on Saturday.

Chief Minister Adityanath met Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday evening soon after he landed in Lucknow upon his return from Kolkata where he attended the swearing-in ceremony of new CM Suvendu Adhikari earlier in the day.

Sanjay Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister and the State Information Department, confirmed that the swearing-in will begin at Jan Bhavan in the state capital from 3 pm onwards.