Yogi backs Sadhguru’s Save Soil campaign

Praising Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s Rally for Rivers and Save Soil campaigns, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that his government was taking forward the two initiatives.

Addressing an event in Lucknow with Sadhguru, Adityanath said: “Considering the fertility of our land and the availability of water resources, the Rally for Rivers and Save Soil campaigns could be very important and inspirational for Uttar Pradesh. I feel that UP’s 25 crore population will get associated with both programmes. I assure you that UP is carrying forward both the campaigns strongly.”

Sadhguru’s concern for our earth is a pious campaign to protect our present and future, he added.

Sadhguru is currently on a 100-day, 30,000-km journey to promote his Save Soil campaign.

The primary objective of the campaign is to urge all the nations to mandate a minimum of 3-6% organic content in agricultural soils through urgent policy reforms.

Adityanath said that more than 60 rivers have been rejuvenated in Uttar Pradesh in the last five years of his government.

“Between Gangotri to Ganga Sagar, Kanpur is the most critical point for the Ganga river. With the work of various departments, now no sewer is flown in Ganga and aquatic animals have become visible again in the river at Jajmau,” the CM said, adding that UP planted over 100 crore plants in the last five years. “Preparations are on to plant another 35 crore saplings this year,” he added.

Sadhguru praised the work of Adityanath, saying: “He is a yogi first, then the chief minister.”