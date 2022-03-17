Yogi back in Delhi, discusses MLC polls, govt formation

The top brass of the BJP on Wednesday met in New Delhi to discuss the selection of candidates for the UP Legislative Council election and the formation of the government in the state in the leadership of Yogi Adityanath.

BJP national president JP Nadda presided the meeting, which was attended by Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath; the party’s national general secretary (organisation), BL Santhosh; Union minister and UP election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan; UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, who were deputy chief ministers in the outgoing government, were also present in the meeting.

Sources said that first agenda in the meeting was the selection of candidates for the UP Legislative Council elections, scheduled for April 9.

The election will be held for electing 36 members from local bodies areas.

Sources said that the BJP was also considering the demand of its allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party, who have expressed wish to contest the MLC polls in alliance with the BJP.

The ruling BJP has to accommodate former MLCs and leaders from other parties who joined the party ahead of Assembly elections.

The party has already shortlisted at least three names for each seat, and a meeting of the party’s state core committee to discuss the names was held in Lucknow last week.

Another issue discussed in the meeting was the formation of the new Cabinet, its size and ministers. Sources said that the swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held before March 25.

As several ministers of the outgoing government either lost the election or defected to other parties before the polls, the party is looking for new faces to give representation to different castes and classes.

“Adjustment of those who lost the election is a challenging task for the party when there is pressure from the allies to induct their MLAs in the new Cabinet,” said a BJP leader, pointing to the defeat of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Sirathu.

“Those who have lost may be accommodated in the party organisation. Also, some members of Legislative Council will also be inducted in the Cabinet,” the leader said, adding that a number of sitting MLAs and former ministers were camping in Delhi to lobby in favour of themselves or the leaders of their choice.

“The party cannot sideline Maurya because the message has gone among the (Maurya) community – a strong support base for the BJP among the OBCs – that he was defeated due to inner party issues… He played a key role in the BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh,” said another leader.

The party leadership may also take a re-look at having two deputy chief ministers in the state. In the outgoing government, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma were the two deputy CMs. While Maurya lost, Sharma was not fielded by the party. “Party is likely to review the number of deputy chief ministers and the selection of persons for these posts,” said a party leader.

With ENS, Delhi