After PM’s ‘upyogi’ praise for Yogi, Akhilesh counter: UP CM very ‘un-upyogi’

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday termed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath “unupyogi”, or useless, citing incidents of crimes against Dalits and women under his rule.

The comments came on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the 594-km Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur district, and praised the chief minister.

In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh used a pun on the Hindi word upyogi (useful) used by Modi for Adityanath earlier in the day. In a public address in Shahjahanpur, Modi coined a new slogan “UP plus Yogi bahut hai upyogi” to praise Adityanath for “eliminating mafia” and undertaking developmental work in the state.

In his tweet, Akhilesh said, “The daughter of Hathras, the farmers of Lakhimpur, the trader of Gorakhpur, women who are feeling insecure, unemployed youths, the Dalits, and the backward class [people] are saying for UP, the current government is not useful, it is ‘un-upyogi’ (useless).” He added, “UP is today saying that it does not want the BJP.”

In Rae Bareli, during the seventh leg of the Vijay Yatra, the SP chief sought to equate the Lakhimpur Kheri violence with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. “In Uttar Pradesh, the incident of a jeep being run over farmers took place. If the pages of history are turned back, then one is reminded of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, when the British fired [at people] from the front. But, the BJP ran over the jeep on them from behind. No action has been initiated against the accused persons. The Union Minister of State for Home [Ajay Mishra] has not been removed so far. For those who are accused, bulldozers have not been run over their house. This government is working in a discriminatory manner,” the SP chief told reporters.

Akhilesh, who is in Rae Bareli on a two-day visit, said the BJP will be wiped out in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also hit out at the BJP, SP, and the Congress, accusing them of obstructing the expressway project when her government was in power. She said her government had tried to connect Delhi with Purvanchal (eastern UP) with the eight-lane Ganga Expressway from Noida to Ballia to give people relief. “But the Congress, BJP and SP — each of them — had then obstructed and opposed it,” she tweeted.