Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Yogi Adityanath’s advice to ministers: Stick to party line in public

The CM's advice to his ministers comes in the wake of the ongoing controversy over the remarks made on Prophet Mohammad by now suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. Their remarks led to a chorus of criticism from Islamic countries and protests erupted across the country.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
June 15, 2022 5:18:32 am
Shiv Sena: Will ED raid Yogi over Ganga getting polluted by floating bodiesUttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (Express File)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday told his ministers to maintain decorum and stick to party line while speaking in public, sources said.

The CM’s advice to his ministers comes in the wake of the ongoing controversy over the remarks made on Prophet Mohammad by now suspended BJP spokespersons
Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. Their remarks led to a chorus of criticism from Islamic countries and protests erupted across the country.
Sources said that Adityanath met ministers after the Cabinet meeting and also discussed the forthcoming Lok Sabha bypolls in Rampur and Azamgarh.

As ministers would be expected to address public meetings during the election campaigning, the chief minister advised them to be cautious in their conduct as they are part of the government.

“The ministers were told that they are a part of the government and therefore should maintain decorum and simply stick to the party line in public. The meeting was mainly called to delegate responsibility for the upcoming bypolls on Lok Sabha seats,” a senior BJP leader, who attended the meeting, said.
At the meeting, two senior ministers – Suresh Khanna and Surya Pratap Shahi — were made in charge of Rampur and Azamgarh, respectively.

Sources said that the party is planning an extensive campaign for the two Lok Sabha seats.

