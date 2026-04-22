‘Aunt-nephew’ duo wants to erase Bengal’s identity: Yogi jibe at Mamata

Alleging rampant cow slaughter in the state, Yogi said Mamata Banerjee is irritated by the name of Lord Ram (PTI Photos)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took a jibe at his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and her nephew and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, claiming that the “aunt-nephew duo wants to erase Bengal’s identity”.

Addressing an election rally in the Jorasanko Assembly constituency of Kolkata in the poll-bound state, Adityanath said that Bengal’s identity is rooted in Kalibari and not in Kaaba.

“The Kolkata Mayor (Firhad Hakim) says Urdu will prevail here, but no one can dare to tamper with Bengal’s identity. TMC workers forcibly installed Mamata Banerjee’s photo at the heritage site where portraits of Rabindranath Tagore and Bharat Mata should have been displayed. It is an insult to Indian values and Bengal’s identity,” he said.