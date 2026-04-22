‘Aunt-nephew’ duo wants to erase Bengal’s identity: Yogi jibe at Mamata

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took a jibe at his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and her nephew and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, claiming that the “aunt-nephew duo wants to erase Bengal’s identity”.
Addressing an election rally in the Jorasanko Assembly constituency of Kolkata in the poll-bound state, Adityanath said that Bengal’s identity is rooted in Kalibari and not in Kaaba.
“The Kolkata Mayor (Firhad Hakim) says Urdu will prevail here, but no one can dare to tamper with Bengal’s identity. TMC workers forcibly installed Mamata Banerjee’s photo at the heritage site where portraits of Rabindranath Tagore and Bharat Mata should have been displayed. It is an insult to Indian values and Bengal’s identity,” he said.
Alleging rampant cow slaughter in the state, he said Mamata Banerjee is irritated by the name of Lord Ram. “Durga Puja is not permitted and processions are restricted, while curfews are imposed during Hindu festivals,” he added.
At another rally in the Chakdaha Assembly constituency of Nadia district, the UP Chief Minister said, “Nadia symbolises India’s spiritual heritage. Just as Kashi holds importance in North India, Navadvipa and Nadia have a distinct identity in Eastern India. This is the land that inspired Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and spread the Vaishnav Bhakti tradition across India.”
Referring to a TMC MP’s remark “Dil mai Kaaba aur nayan mein Madina” (Kaaba in hearts and Madina in eyes), he said, “Nadia would not accept such sentiments.”
Noting that Bengal gave India its national anthem and the national song through Rabindranath Tagore and Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, he alleged that TMC workers have encroached upon Tagore’s ancestral properties and replaced portraits of Bharat Mata and Gurudev with those of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.
At another rally in the Udaynarayanpur constituency, Adityanath referring to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir said Bengal must be freed from the grip of TMC, Congress, and Communists, who “have turned the state into a hub of hooliganism and mafia rule”.
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