Yogi Adityanath vows ‘zero tolerance’ for crimes against women

At the launch of ‘Mission Shakti’ in Balrampur, which will focus on spreading awareness towards ensuring safety and dignity to women and the girl child. (Courtesy: Twitter)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched the state-wide ‘Mission Shakti’ programme, with a stern warning to those who perpetrate crimes against women. Adityanath reiterated his government’s “commitment towards dignity, safety and empowerment of women and girls in the state.” The government has been facing flak over a string of rape incidents in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking in Balrampur during the inaugural function of the programme, Adityanath informed that the first phase of ‘Mission Shakti’ will focus on spreading awareness towards ensuring safety and dignity to women and girl child and will continue for six months till Basant Navratri.

The second phase, ‘Operation Shakti’, will target eve-teasers and put them to punishment or reforms. “If such elements do not mend their ways, they will have to face social boycott and their pictures will be displayed publicly,” Adityanath said.

The CM said his government has zero-tolerance towards crime against women and girls and that those who cast an evil eye on the dignity and self-respect of women will find no place in the state.

Terming the recent Balrampur incident, where a 22-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped and murdered by two men, as “unfortunate”, the CM said Mission Shakti is a tribute to her. He added that the mission was being rolled out from Balrampur to send a message to those with “negative and divisive mindset.”

The CM also expressed his views against child marriage and said these rituals should be publicly condemned.

Governor rolls out Safe City project

A team of women police personnel has been created in Lucknow to curb crime against girls. The ‘Pink Patrol’, an all-women patrolling command was flagged off by UP Governor Anandiben Patel to ensure safety of women. The patrolling command is designed to take immediate action on the cases of molestation and crime against women in the state capital.

According to a statement issued by the government, approximately 250 women police personnel have been deployed in Pink Patrol after undergoing rigorous training. Under the Safe City plan, Pink Patrol will operate at places that have been identified by the Lucknow Police as hotspots for crime against women.

