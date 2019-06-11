Yogi Adityanath visits Mulayam after SP leader returns from hospital

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav to enquire about his health, a day after the latter was admitted to the hospital after rise in sugar levels.

Those present during the meeting were SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav. “Pradesh ke purva Mukhyamantri evam Samajwadi Party ke sansthapak ji se aaj unke aawas par bhent kar unka kushalchem poochha. Ishwar se prarthna karta hoon ki veh sheeghra swasthalabh prapta karein (Met former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and founder of Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence and enquired abut his health. I wish his speedy recovery),” Adityanath tweeted after the meeting.

The CM also gifted Mulayam a coffee table book on Kumbh Mela and a flower. Sources said that Akhilesh joined Mulayam soon after Adityanath arrived there, while Shivpal came later. While the visit lasted for about 15 minutes, Mulayam asked both Akhilesh and Shivpal to see-off Adityanath to his vehicle.

Sources said that during the brief meeting, Mulayam praised Adityanath for his hard work. While SP leaders refused to speak on the visit, BJP spokesperson Harish Srivastava, said, “The Chief Minister had gone to visit Mulayam Singh Yadav to enquire about his health. It was a courtesy visit. There’s nothing political about.”