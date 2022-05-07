Yogi Adityanath visits Ayodhya, reviews Ram temple construction work

scorecardresearch
Friday, May 06, 2022
Written by Maulshree Seth | Lucknow |
May 7, 2022 1:30:11 am
Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, Ayodhya, Ram temple, India news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsCM Yogi Adityanath

Accompanied by a team of ministers and top bureaucrats, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday visited Ayodhya to review several development projects for the city and the ongoing construction work for the Ram temple.

The CM also offered prayers to Ram Lalla and at Hanuman Gari, conducted a surprise inspection at a healthcare centre and a school, had lunch with a Dalit family, and unveiled a grand statue of Maharana Pratap at Guptar Ghat.

“In accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), the work is going on to turn Ayodhya into one of the most beautiful cities. Thus, today (Friday), I have come with a group of ministers to review the development works for Ayodhya, and we are meeting different sections separately. I also went to Hanuman Gari and had darshan of Bhagwan Ram. I also inspected the progress of the construction of the Ram temple,” the CM informed the public after unveiling the statue of Maharana Pratap, a Mewar king.

While reviewing the development works worth around Rs 19 thousand crores, he directed the officials, who gave him a presentation on ‘Ayodhya Vision 2047′, to complete them within time with quality, said a government spokesman.

(With PTI inputs)

