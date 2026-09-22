One lakh jobs promise: CM Yogi hands appointment letters to over 3,500 UPESSC candidates

As part of his announcement of one lakh jobs to youth in six months, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday distributed appointment letters to over 3,500 candidates selected by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) in Lucknow. Adityanath launched the campaign last week, and said he had already handed over close to 5,300 appointment letters in the state.

Targeting Samajwadi Party and its chief Akhilesh Yadav, Yogi said at the event, “No ‘Saifai Syndicate’ can now dare to plunder the interests of meritorious students. That is why officers who have done good work in UP Police have been entrusted with the responsibility of improving the direction and functioning of commissions and boards.”

Former DGP Prashant Kumar is the chairman of the UPESSC.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“Earlier, youths were deprived of their rights. But now, anyone who demands money from any candidate receiving an appointment will have to rot in jail. Today’s programme is not merely for appointment letter distribution, but a special occasion that brings together all four pillars of secondary education in Uttar Pradesh: assistant teachers, lecturers, headmasters and principals. Here, 3,567 people have been selected and entrusted with the important responsibility of fulfilling the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a self-reliant and developed India,” he added.

The Chief Minister said, “In the past one week, I have distributed appointment letters to 5,297 youths. In the past nine years, appointment letters have been distributed to 9.5 lakh youths. We have told the ‘Saifai Syndicate’ that we will keep giving appointment letters; let them keep counting.”

Referring to Akhilesh Yadav without taking his name, Yogi said, “If they do not know how to count, let them sit in the company of Shivpal ji; they will learn counting very well…”

CM referred to an interview of a young man who recently received an appointment letter who told that he had applied for this post in 2015-16 as well. “They (the SP regime) demanded 8 lakh rupees from him. He sold his field and brought the money, but by then another person, ready to pay more, had come, and he was deprived of the job”, the CM alleged.

Story continues below this ad

Adityanath said, “No teacher should face any difficulty in joining. If any manager has any query, they may place it before the government. Still, after receiving the appointment letter, if anyone talks about any transaction with any principal, headmaster, lecturer or teacher, that person will have to rot in jail. We will be forced to take very strict action.”

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, “Newly appointed teachers have a major responsibility in building the future of society and the nation. Teachers should work to provide the right direction to society by making a comparative study of the present situation of the state and its situation in the past. Before 2017, the state faced numerous challenges in areas such as law and order, roads, electricity, education, and health…”

CM takes note of student protesters

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in his address in Lucknow on Tuesday, also referred to the youths staging protests in Prayagraj for a long time.

Adityanath said, “I have told the Secondary Education Minister that a letter should be written to the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). Some youths are protesting in Prayagraj… For once, those children should be given a break, or an arrangement should be made so that after a certain period, they can appear in competitive examinations. A system should be created. A system suffering from stagnation works to stop the morale of the youth…”