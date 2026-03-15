UP police exam row: CM Yogi Adityanath directs Boards to avoid questions hurting communities

Taking a stern view of a question in the police sub-inspector recruitment exam, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday morning directed all recruitment boards to ensure that examination papers do not contain remarks that hurt the dignity or beliefs of any individual, caste, sect or community.

The question, part of an exam held by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board on Saturday, had read: What is the one word for this phrase in Hindi: “Avsar ke anusar badal jaane waala (one who converts oneself as per the opportunity)?” Four options were presented to examinees: A) Sadachari, B) Pandit, C) Avsarvadi and D) Nishkapat.

The question drew objections online, with some users alleging that it could be interpreted as making a reference to a particular community, prompting the government to take note of the matter.

Sources said many Brahmin BJP MLAs and state office bearers have also written letters to the CM expressing discontent over the question and demanding strict action against those responsible for it.

Among other instructions issued to chairpersons of all recruitment boards which conduct examinations for various government jobs, the CM said all paper setters should be instructed accordingly and habitual offenders should be banned immediately.

This provision should also be included as part of the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the paper setters, he said.

On Saturday evening, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, in a post in Hindi on X, responded that the question and the options given in it “have raised serious objections from us”. “The government has taken the matter very seriously. If any question hurts the dignity of any society or community, it is absolutely unacceptable.”

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Late Saturday night, in a post on X, the Board’s Controller of Examination issued a clarification about the procedure to set the question paper. “With regard to the concerned question from the first shift on 14 March 2026, orders have been issued for an investigation. After the inquiry, responsibility will be determined and appropriate action will be ensured against those found responsible,” the post read.

The development comes at a time when the BJP government at the Centre is facing opposition over regulations to deal with discrimination, including on the basis of caste, in higher education institutions, which were notified by the University Grants Commission in January.