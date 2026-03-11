UP CM says no fuel crisis in state, urges people not to panic

After reviewing the availability of petrol and diesel in the state in the wake of fuel supply getting hit due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that there was no shortage of fuel in the state and urged people not to panic.

“There is no shortage of petrol and diesel anywhere in the state, and supply and distribution remain normal,” an official said, adding the chief minister directed officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience and that no panic or artificial crisis arises anywhere. Officials were also told to conduct regular field inspections.

“The chief minister also instructed strict monitoring against hoarding and black marketing, and said that strict action should be taken against anyone found guilty of irregularities,” an official said.

At the meeting, the chief minister also reviewed the law and order situation in the state and the administrative preparedness in view of the upcoming festivals and the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment examination.

Noting that Alvida Namaz will be observed on March 13, followed by recruitment exam for Sub-Inspectors on March 14 and 15, and the onset of Chaitra Navratri on March 19, and Eid-ul-Fitr on March 20-21, the chief minister said that the period is “extremely sensitive from a law-and-order perspective”.

“All officials must discharge their responsibilities with full alertness and ensure that all events are conducted peacefully and in a harmonious environment,” an official statement quoted him as saying.

The chief minister also directed officials to ensure that no new traditions should be allowed to start.

Issuing special instructions regarding the S-I recruitment examination, Adityanath said, “The examination will be conducted in four shifts on March 14 and 15 at 1,090 examination centres across the state, with over 1.575 million candidates registered. Considering that a large number of candidates will travel from other districts, effective traffic management must be ensured so that no traffic congestion or disorder occurs anywhere.”

He directed that PRV-112 vehicles must be deployed outside every examination centre, and district administrations should coordinate with the recruitment board to ensure the examination is conducted in a fair and peaceful manner.

Reviewing preparations for Chaitra Navratri, the chief minister said, “A large number of devotees are expected at major Shakti Peeths, including Devi Patan Temple (Balrampur), Shakumbhari Devi (Saharanpur), Maa Vindhyavasini Dham (Mirzapur), and Lalita Devi (Sitapur). A large influx of devotees from across the country is also expected in Ayodhya on March 27 on the occasion of Shri Ram Navami.”

The meeting was conducted through video conferencing with all the divisional commissioners, DMs, and all top police officers from across the state.