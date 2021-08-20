Yogi Adityanath, UP BJP chief rush to Delhi for meeting with Shah, Nadda

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and party general secretary Sunil Bansal on Thursday evening rushed to New Delhi to attend a meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

Speculation was rife that the meeting at Shah’s residence late Thursday night was to discuss the party’s strategy for the Assembly elections in UP due early next year and lay out a plan to highlight the work done by the Adityanath government in the last four-and-a-half years amid Opposition’s charge of Covid mismanagement and law and order situation in the state.

The meeting holds significance as by-elections to four Legislative Council seats in the state are due.

According to senior BJP leaders, the party is likely to nominate a Brahmin, and a Nishad community representative to fill at least two of the four vacant seats in the Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad). Sources had said the party could also nominate OBC leaders to the Council. The decisions are likely to be made based on the potential to attract votes of the nominated member’s communities during next year’s Assembly polls, the sources said.

There were also talks of a possible Cabinet reshuffle.

This is the third visit by Adityanath, Singh and Bansal to Delhi in the last one month to meet Shah and Nadda.