Yogi Adityanath unveils defence directory with details of 1,000 companies

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday unveiled the “Indian Defence Industry Sector directory”, which will contain details of around 1,000 Indian Security Manufacturing Industrial companies, said a government spokesperson.

The directory will be available on the UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority website (www.upeida.in).

“Any new investor can get registered in the directory, and be a part of it. The directory has been created in order to promote the UP Defence Industrial Corridor. It will also have details of MSME companies,” said the spokesperson. The corridor is being established in six districts – Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Jhansi and Chitrakoot.

A statement issued by the government said directory will play a vital role in development of the Defence Corridor.

The CM unveiled the directory at an event to mark the four years of the BJP government in the state. Among those who were present at the event were deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma.

The UPEIDA is preparing the directory and “its need was felt after establishment of the Defence Directory”.