Yogi Adityanath to unveil 1st edition of Ramayana encyclopedia

The first edition of the Global Encyclopedia of Ramayana prepared by the Ayodhya Research Institute will be launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Saturday, about six months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the encyclopaedia’s cover page.

The Ayodhya Research Institute was given the task of preparing the encyclopedia to trace the “Ram era” existing in the form of folklores, sculptures, literature and other works across the globe, including in different parts of India. The first edition will be launched in the form of an e-book designed by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. The encyclopaedia will be available in languages such as Odia, Malayalam, Assamese and Urdu.

Apart from the main event, an exhibition of photographs — also present in the book — detailing the presence of Ram in different cultures across the world will be put up. A workshop addressed by experts from states such as West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh will also be held on Saturday apart from a student exhibition titled “Ramayan ki Nari [The women in the Ramayana]”. Ministry of External Affairs’ Additional Secretary Akhilesh Mishra will be present at the event since the ministry helped gather information about the mentions of Ram in diverse cultures across the world.

The encyclopedia contains information about evidence of the deity’s presence in different cultures, dating back 5,000 years, in places such as Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, Central America, Italy and a large part of Europe.

According to the book, Ram and his era were mentioned during the time of the Etruscan civilisation in Italy. It says that many villages in the Gandhar region of Pakistan — roughly current day Swat valley — are named after Ram and Sita while scholars claim that the “Ram Takht [Ram’s Throne]” was received in the region in 2500 BC.

The deity is also supposedly mentioned in cultures in Honduras in Central America as well as Peru in South America, where the “Sura Mahotsava” is held every June.