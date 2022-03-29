Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Leader of House, Akhilesh LoP

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday took oath as the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition, respectively, in the Assembly.

While BJP MLAs chanted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Jai Shri Ram” when Adityanath took oath, SP MLAs shouted “Jai Samajwad” and “Jai jawan, Jai kisan” slogans during Akhilesh’s oath taking.

Pro-tem speaker Ramapati Shastri administered the oath to the newly elected members. After the two bigwigs, senior BJP MLA Satish Mahana took oath. Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak was next to do so.

Before occupying his seat, Adityanath went to the opposition side and greeted Yadav and other members.

Similarly, when Yadav arrived in the house, legislators from both the treasury and opposition benches greeted him. Senior minister Surya Pratap Shahi and others went up to Yadav to extend their greetings.

Displaying courtesy, Yadav met the chief minister and others on the treasury benches while going to take oath.

Unlike in the first term of the BJP government when Adityanath and Akhilesh were MLC and MP respectively, both contested the elections this time and were elected MLAs.

On Monday, 343 MLAs, including Adityanath and Akhilesh, took the oath, while the remaining would be sworn in on Tuesday.

While the MLAs were taking oath as per their respective districts but 47 women members of the Assembly were allowed to take oath on priority on Monday after the ministers irrespective of their districts.

Earlier during the day, Adityanath, who won from Gorakhpur Urban Assembly constituency, addressed reporters outside the Assembly and said: “I have complete faith that all House members would maintain the decorum of the House and follow all guidelines to ensure that the House proceedings go on peacefully and would take interest in the overall development of Uttar Pradesh.”

Akhilesh after taking oath said his presence in the Assembly was not new and the SP-led Opposition would play a positive role in the House proceedings.

“I have been in the Assembly in the past also. While I used to sit in the ruling party benches earlier, now I would sit in the opposition. The Opposition would work to make the government accountable and would play a positive role,” Akhilesh old mediapersons.

Akhilesh had won from Karhal Assembly seat in Mainpuri district. The 48-year-old Yadav, who was the chief minister of UP from 2012-17, is serving as the opposition leader for the first time.

(With PTI inputs)