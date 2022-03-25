Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP CM for record second term; Keshav Maurya, Brajesh Pathak his deputies

Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for a record second term on Friday, while Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as his deputies.

Besides Adityanath, 52 ministers, including 16 Cabinet ministers and two deputy CMs, were sworn in.

The swearing-in ceremony was held amid ramped-up security at Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh in attendance.

Earlier on Thursday, Adityanath was unanimously elected as the leader of the Uttar Pradesh BJP legislature party in a meeting in Lucknow, also attended by newly elected legislators of the party’s two allies — Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party.

The BJP-led alliance had won 273 of 403 seats in the just-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. While the BJP got 255 seats, its allies Nishad Party and the Apna Dal (S) bagged 18.

Adityanath and 47 ministers had taken oath on March 19, 2017 in the BJP’s preceding government.