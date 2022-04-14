Yogi Adityanath starts second term setting deadlines for govt machinery

From aiming to create 5 crore jobs in the next five years to issuing directive to his ministers for making presentations themselves on the proposals of their departments in Cabinet meetings, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has begun his second term by setting deadlines for the government machinery and emphasising on fixing accountability.

In a meeting on “making UP $1 trillion dollar economy”, the CM on Tuesday said that 5 crore jobs will be required to be generated in the next 5 years so that the available manpower can be utilised in achieving the goal.

The CM has asked all ministries and departments to prepare first 100-day achievement work plan and make presentations on the progress made.

In another meeting with top officials, Adityanath said that all employees must reach government offices on time and their lunch time should not exceed half an hour.

Days after his swearing-in as CM, Adityanath in a meeting with the heads of all the state recruitment boards set for them a target of giving jobs to over 10,000 youth in the first 100 days of his second term.

Earlier, the CM had directed ministers and officials to set three short-term goals — first 100 days, six months and 1 year — for execution of the government’s development works and schemes. He asked all the departments to prepare comprehensive and feasible work plans with these deadlines.

Adityanath has also directed the state home department to recruit at least 10,000 police personnel within 100 days.

The CM directed his ministers to prepare their Cabinet presentations instead of asking officials to do so. Prior to that, he had set a revenue collection target of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, directing senior officials to go on field trips and come up with a work plan to stop tax evasion.