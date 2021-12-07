Yogi: Azamgarh turned into ‘fortress of terror’ under SP

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said Azamgarh had become a “fortress of terror and criminals” under the 2012-17 Samajwadi Party (SP) government, causing an “identity crisis” for youths of the district. He credited his government for ridding Azamgarh, an SP bastion, of the stigma.

Addressing a public meeting after launching development projects in Lalganj tehsil of Azmagarh, Adityanath said, “Azmagarh had become a fortress of terror under the SP rule. An identity crisis had emerged before youths here.” The CM said Azamgarh youths were turned away from hotels and dharmshalas in other parts of the country.

At another such event in Sagri tehsil of Azamgarh, the chief minister alleged that Akhilesh had left Azamgarh in the lurch during the Covid-19 pandemic while he had visited the district thrice.

After paying tribute to Bhimrao Ambedkar on his death anniversary, he Adityanath kept up his attack on the SP. He said anarchy had become synonymous with the SP government. “Jiss gaadi me SaPa ka jhanda, samjho hoga koi jana pehchana gunda. (Whichever vehicle had an SP flag, it was understood that the occupant was a criminal).”