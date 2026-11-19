Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to identify and take strict action against those responsible for the incident during Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s roadshow in Gorakhpur, where a minor boy died in an accident allegedly involving a JCB machine used at the event.

“Find those who spread anarchy on Gorakhpur’s roads yesterday. They must be punished in such a manner that generations remember it,” Adityanath said in Gorakhpur.

Adityanath’s remarks came a day after an Uttar Pradesh BJP leader’s 14-year-old son died on Wednesday after allegedly being hit by a JCB machine used to shower flowers during Yadav’s Rath Yatra in Gorakhpur. The SP dismissed the allegation.