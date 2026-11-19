Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years ... Read More
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to identify and take strict action against those responsible for the incident during Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s roadshow in Gorakhpur, where a minor boy died in an accident allegedly involving a JCB machine used at the event.
“Find those who spread anarchy on Gorakhpur’s roads yesterday. They must be punished in such a manner that generations remember it,” Adityanath said in Gorakhpur.
Adityanath’s remarks came a day after an Uttar Pradesh BJP leader’s 14-year-old son died on Wednesday after allegedly being hit by a JCB machine used to shower flowers during Yadav’s Rath Yatra in Gorakhpur. The SP dismissed the allegation.
The chief minister said the SP was synonymous with “gundagardi (hooliganism), riots and curfew” and alleged that party supporters were responsible for the chaos that led to the tragedy.
“What was the fault of that innocent boy? The Samajwadi Party made a minor the victim of its roadshow,” he said.
The chief minister said he would visit the victim’s family in Gorakhpur to express his condolences.
Accusing the SP of patronising mafia elements, Adityanath said it had consistently exploited the public. “A young man has lost his life, yet these people did not even utter a word of sympathy. Look at their shamelessness,” he said.
Taking another swipe at the SP, Adityanath said, “Just as a dog’s tail can never be straightened, these goons and mafia elements will not mend their ways unless dealt with firmly.” Claiming that his government had curbed such hooliganism, Yogi added, “We have controlled their hooliganism in the past, and we are preparing to rein them in once again.”