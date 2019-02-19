Yogi Adityanath slams Opposition: For them, ‘sabka’ means just SP, BSP and Congress

TARGETING THE Opposition during his speech in the state Assembly Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday said that while BJP’s slogan was ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, for the opposition “sabka meant just the SP, BSP and Congress” and “instead of vikas, they go for ‘vinash’.” The CM said the SP-BSP did not even consider Congress worthy of having an understanding with.

In an apparent reference to Congress president Rahul Gandhi without naming him, Adityanath said, “When they feel the need, they show their janeu to get votes. If they had valued our culture, the Congress would not have been in the condition they are in now.”

“There was a long reign of widespread anarchy. The way this state was looted, institutions were destroyed, the state paid the price. By the grace of God our memory was good, but with the working of this government, some people are losing their memory. When they do not have any issue against the government, they violate Assembly etiquette. When the SP leader has spoken, what is need for BSP leader to speak,” he added.

Referring to the terror attack in Pulwama on February 14, he said, “This is like an awakening for the chosen public representatives in the state. There is anger on the roads against appeasement and terrorism.”

Claiming that there was no scarcity of money for the development of villages in UP, he said that if “each of us take the responsibility of a village to make it an ideal one, the whole state would change for the good.”

SP MLA: No action after Rs 10 lakh stolen from hotel

A visibly upset Kalpnath Paswan, Samajwadi Party MLA from Mehnagar constituency of Azamgarh, told the Assembly Monday that he was robbed of Rs 10 lakh at a hotel in Azamgarh recenty and said he would set himself ablaze if he doesn’t get his money back.

Assuring justice to Paswan, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said he would seek a report on the matter and that an FIR would be registered if needed.

Paswan told The Indian Express, “In December last year, I withdrew Rs 10 lakh from my account to be used for the construction of a school. In Azamgarh, I stayed at a hotel and my money was stolen from there. Police and administrative officials are just giving me assurances but no action is being taken,” he said.