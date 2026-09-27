Yogi Adityanath defends EC, slams Opposition parties for ‘defaming India’

Yogi Adityanath defended the Election Commission over SIR and demanded an apology from the Congress (ANI photo).

Coming out in defence of the Election Commission of India (ECI) amid Opposition questions over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday accused the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and others of repeatedly putting constitutional bodies “in the dock”, and demanded that they apologise to the country.

In his first response after The Indian Express investigation into the rupture within the poll body, Adityanath said the Election Commission had already clarified its position on the revision exercise and maintained that there was no justification for continuing to question the process.

“The three Election Commissioners have come before the country and clarified the entire functioning and process of the Election Commission. There should be no question remaining now,” Adityanath said.