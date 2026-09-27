Yogi Adityanath defends EC, slams Opposition parties for ‘defaming India’
Defending the Election Commission amid Opposition questions over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanded that Congress and other Opposition parties apologise to the country.
In his first response after The Indian Express investigation into the rupture within the poll body, Adityanath said the Election Commission had already clarified its position on the revision exercise and maintained that there was no justification for continuing to question the process.
“The three Election Commissioners have come before the country and clarified the entire functioning and process of the Election Commission. There should be no question remaining now,” Adityanath said.
His remarks come amid sustained criticism from Opposition parties over the SIR exercise, with the Congress and other parties raising questions over its implementation and the possibility of eligible voters being excluded from electoral rolls.
Rejecting the Opposition’s criticism, Adityanath said an intensive revision of electoral rolls was not new, and similar exercises had been carried out in the past, including during periods when the Congress was in power at the Centre.
On the SIR, Adityanath said provisions allowed eligible voters left out of the rolls to apply for inclusion, and argued that the Election Commission had explained the procedure sufficiently.
Despite these clarifications, he said, Opposition parties are continuing to target the poll body and the Chief Election Commissioner.
.
“Bringing the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner into the dock, defaming India and attempting to weaken the world’s largest democracy is astonishing,” he said.
Story continues below this ad
“They will protest and indulge in vandalism… There should be no place for violence in a democracy,” he said.
‘Weakening democratic values’
He said the Congress and other parties should apologise to both the country’s constitutional institutions and voters for what he described as their “irresponsible” conduct.
“India is a democracy where every voter has had the right to vote without discrimination from the very beginning. To put a question mark over a transparent process is to weaken democratic values,” Adityanath said.
CM Adityanath aimed to counter the Congress by referencing its historical actions, including the Emergency of 1975, while accusing the party of inconsistent positions on institutions based on electoral outcomes.
Story continues below this ad
“When the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) or other parties win elections, they call it their achievement. But when people reject them, how justified is it to blame the Election Commission or electronic voting machines? These parties need to introspect,” Adityanath said.
Adityanath also referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s past remarks abroad about institutions and referred to political controversies over the Balakot air strike and Operation Sindoor while attacking the Congress’s record.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More