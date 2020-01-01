Both Houses adjourned sine die: UP Assembly ratifies Bill for SC/ST reservation in legislatures

CM Yogi Adityanath at the state Assembly in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav) CM Yogi Adityanath at the state Assembly in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly ratified a Bill on Tuesday to extend reservation to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes in legislatures for another 10 years, with Chief Minister Adityanath accusing the Opposition of being the biggest opponents of deprived people.

Amid vociferous protests from the Opposition over the contentious citizenship law, the resolution was adopted unanimously by both the Assembly and the Council before the two Houses was adjourned sine die.

The CM said the Opposition, comprising Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress, were the biggest opponents of the Scheduled Castes and deprived people. Referring to SP as BSP’s partner, the CM claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government is the only government since Independence, that has fulfilled the dreams of Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

The Opposition supported the Bill. However, soon it raised the issue of implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and arrests made in the state following protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)and NRC. The session was adjourned sine die, while opposition leaders moved into the well of the House, demanding withdrawal of cases. They also called the administration’s action worse than those undertaken by Britishers during the struggle for independence.

“NRC pe logon ko jail bheja ja raha hai (People are being sent to jail over NRC issue),” Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Misra said. Soon, she was joined by Samajwadi Party leaders, who moved into the well of the House. Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary demanded compensation for the family of those who have died during the protests.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, while speaking on the amendment Bill, the CM targeted the Opposition saying, “Yeh jo sabka bante hain, Sa se sapa, ba se bspa aur ka se congress… yeh pradesh ke Daliton aur vanchiton ke sabse bare virodhi rahe hain (Those who claim to be ‘Sabka’ that stands for SP, BSP and Congress, they have been the biggest opponents of Dalits and oppressed in the state).”

The CM said he wanted to ask that who changed the name of memorials and places named after Ambedkar and Kanshiram. “We have not done it,” the CM said.

While opposition parties supported the Bill, SP, Congress as well as BSP suggested that along with the extension of reservation for SC/ST in the legislatures, the UP Assembly should separately seek extension of reservation for Anglo-Indians as well, which was present so far.

