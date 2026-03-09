Swami Saraswati questions Adityanath’s ‘sanyasi’ credentials, asks why he is withdrawing govt salary

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Monday questioned the credentials of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a “sanyasi”, asking why the “biggest Hindu leader in the state, who wears a saffron robe, takes vetan (salary)” from the state government.

Swami Saraswati, who has been at loggerheads with the BJP government in the state since the Magh Mela in January this year, is currently on a “Gau Dharma Yuddh” march to Lucknow from Varanasi.

Speaking in Unnao, Swami referred to the earlier remarks made by Adityanath during the Magh Mela about a “Kalnemi”—a term used in Hindu mythology for deceptive figures – and said: “If someone says that Kalnemi have entered the largest religious congregation (Magh Mela), then it becomes important to identify who is genuine and who is pretending to be a saint while acting otherwise.”

“When discussions began on whose conduct should be examined first, the attention turned to the biggest Hindu leader in the state. We started by looking at Yogi Adityanath. When we examined his conduct, we found that he draws a salary and allowances from the Uttar Pradesh government,” he said, adding, “a sanyasi renounces material benefits and follows the principle of non-violence.”

Referring to his earlier statement, the seer said that he had given the chief minister 40 days to clarify whether he considered himself a true Hindu, adding that 38 days had already passed.

“In two days, we will reach Lucknow after passing through Naimisharanya (a Hindu pilgrimage site on the banks of the Gomti river in Sitapur district), and the distinction between real and fake will become clear,” he added.

On why he launched the cow protection campaign, Swami Saraswati alleged that the number of cows in Uttar Pradesh has declined in recent years.

“According to livestock census projections, the number of cows in the state has fallen by around 18–19 lakh since 2012, while beef exports are increasing. Reports have also emerged that companies linked to beef exports have donated to the BJP,” he alleged.

“Can the votes of gau bhakts (cow saviours) and the money of those linked to cow slaughter be placed in the same bag,” he asked, saying the march was meant to sound the “shankhnaad” (clarion call) for a Dharma Yuddh in defence of “gau mata”.

“The BJP came to power with our support for the cause of cow protection… People’s patience is wearing thin. The question of cow protection cannot be postponed,” he added.

Refuting the charge that his ongoing yatra is linked to the Assembly election in the state next year, Swami Saraswati said, “Citizens have the right to question those in power. Is our right limited only to voting? We voted for them. So, we have the right to ask questions even afterwards.”

Responding to Ashutosh Brahmachari’s complaints of molestation of two minors against him and a reported attack on him during a train journey to Prayagraj, Swami Saraswati expressed surprise. “We were shown photographs (of the allegedattack), and it appears that the incident may have been staged to gain sympathy or divert attention from my ongoing yatra,” he said, adding that the POCSO case was already before the courts and that he would respond to him in legal forums.

He, however, added that the state government should provide security to Ashutosh Brahmachari, if required.

“There is no need for any attack. The allegations are being addressed legally in court,” he said.

Swami Saraswati began his march from Varanasi on March 7 and is scheduled to reach Lucknow on March 11, where he plans to formally announce the “Dharma Yudh” campaign.