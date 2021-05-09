Yogi Adityanath reviews Covid-19 centres in Moradabad, Bareilly

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the Covid-19 facilities at the Integrated Command and Control Centres in Moradabad and Bareilly districts on Saturday and also reviewed the arrangements.

Speaking to mediapersons in Moradabad, the CM said: “In the past eight days, there has been a reduction of around 65,000 active Covid cases in the entire state. In Moradabad, more than 3,500 cases have been reduced with the help of Covid management action plan.”

He added that in order to deal with the challenge of the second wave, the central and state governments are working with full strength.

“It is a disaster and not an ordinary disease. Sometimes, we suffer from lack of resources during a disaster. While many big nations are getting battered in the pandemic, we are fighting it strongly with the support of the central government. With collective efforts, we shall overcome this disaster,” said Adityanath.

According to a statement issued by the government, to review the work of surveillance committees, he made a “surprise visit” to Manoharpur village in Moradabad and Mudhiya village in Bareilly on Saturday.

The statement said Adityanath asked the members of surveillance committees and the Rapid Response Teams regarding the antigen tests conducted in the two villages.

“The committees (in Manoharpur village) reported to the CM that one person has been found positive in the village during the special testing drive,” read the statement.

A government spokesperson said the CM asked the members of the committees about the work being done by them and medical kits being provided to people. In the villages, he met newly elected village head and other public representatives and asked them for their cooperation in the testing drive in rural parts to check the spread of Covid-19.

Adityanath said the ‘108’ ambulance facility is available in every district and 50 per cent of the service should be used for the Covid patients.

For Bareilly, the CM said given its population, at least 7,000 to 10,000 tests should be conducted every day. He instructed officials to ensure that testing in the Bareilly zone increases in the coming days and intensify the arrangements for contact tracing.

“He told officials to ensure minimum wastage of vaccine as it is the protective shield, which will save us from the virus in future,” read the statement.