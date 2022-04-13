No tu tu main main in UP, no space for riots here: Yogi Adityanath on Ram Navami violence

While incidents of communal violence were reported during Ram Navami celebrations in several states, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister claimed that no such violence broke out in his state, despite the Hindu festival coinciding with the Muslim holy month of Ramzan. “There were no incidents of tu tu main main (squabbling) let along riots,” Adityanath said.

“Ram Navami was just celebrated,” Adityanath remarked at an event in Lucknow on Tuesday. “Uttar Pradesh has a population of over 25 crore people. There were 800 Rama Navami processions across the state and the month of Ramzan was coinciding with these celebrations. Many Rosa Iftar programmes must have been on. But there were no cases of ‘tu tu main main’ (squabbling) anywhere, let alone riots.”

This, according to Adityanath, was a symbol of “UP’s new development agenda.” “There is no space for riots, lawlessness or goondagardi anymore,” he said.

The UP chief minister was referring to instances in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal, where celebrations were marred by violent communal clashes, in which two were killed and several injured.

In Madhya Pradesh, at least 10 houses were set ablaze and more than two dozen people, including Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Choudhary, were injured in clashes that erupted during Ram Navami procession in various areas of the Khargone locality.

Meanwhile, in Gujarat communal clashes broke out between two communities in Himmatnagar and Khambhat cities. Police fired tear gas shells to control the mobs who were pelting stones at one another and shops and vehicles were damaged in the process.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is currently in place in Himmatnagar.