Yogi’s swipe at Rahul Gandhi: ‘Nehru wasn’t the only one jailed for freedom’

Taking aim at Rahul Gandhi in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday said the Leader of Opposition should know that it was not only Jawaharlal Nehru but Masuriya Din too who had gone to jail for the freedom of the country.

“Honour is not the exclusive property of any family. Those who raised the voice of Dalits and the deprived sections and dedicated their lives to the nation and society must be given respect,” said the CM while unveiling a statue of Masuriya, a Dalit freedom fighter from the Pasi community, at Mahashay Masuriyadin Smarak Inter College in Teliyarganj.

Masuriya was co-elected from the Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency twice in 1952 and 1957 along with Nehru, and is also known to have worked towards the education of the scheduled castes.

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The CM stated that as a member of the Constituent Assembly, Masuriya was the one who had got the British Criminal Tribes Act abolished.

“After suffering defeat in the First War of Independence in 1857, the British enacted the Criminal Tribes Act in 1871 and humiliated numerous castes, including the Pasi community. Babasaheb and Masuriya Din ji fought against that law and eventually got it abolished, connecting the Pasi, Sonkar, deprived and Dalit communities with the mainstream of the nation and inspiring them to live a life of dignity,” said the CM, while addressing the event.

“He lived for 66-67 years, of which he spent nine years (1932-1944) in jail for awakening the spirit of freedom. Even after his release, he continued to carry out public awareness activities,” said Adityanath.

विरासत और विकास में विश्वास करने वाली डबल इंजन की सरकार अपने महापुरुषों के सम्मान एवं उनके आदर्शों को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने के लिए निरंतर कार्य कर रही है। महान स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानी, दमनकारी ब्रिटिश ‘जरायम पेशा कानून’ को समाप्त कराने वाले, संविधान सभा के सदस्य एवं पूर्व सांसद महाशय मसुरियादीन पासी जी की प्रतिमा का आज प्रयागराज में अनावरण किया। महाशय जी की स्मृतियों को नमन। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 15, 2026

Announces plans to honour Pasi icons

The CM said that the intersection where Masuriya Din statue has been installed would be named after him, and sought a proposal from the Prayagraj Mayor.

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“The name of one institution in Prayagraj would also be changed to Mahashay Masuriya Din’s name. A statue of his would also be installed there, because society can progress only by honouring great personalities. By honouring the past, the present can be improved, and only by improving the present can the future be bright. Honouring Mahashay is honouring the freedom fighters, and no shortcoming will be allowed in this regard,” he stated.

“The wheel of history had consigned him to oblivion, but the BJP government, which believes in development and heritage, does not allow great personalities to be forgotten. We have unveiled his statue to keep his memories alive,” the CM added.

Adityanath also invoked the history of Pasi warriors, citing Maharaja Bijli Pasi, who he said established 12 forts in and around Lucknow in the 12th century as part of the efforts to resist foreign invaders. He also recalled the contribution of Makkha Pasi and his wife, freedom fighter Uda Devi Pasi, who took up the fight against the British after her husband’s death and laid down her life in the struggle.

The CM then listed initiatives taken by his government for Pasi community icons. He said the BJP government has renovated the fort of Maharaja Bijli Pasi in the state capital and established a PAC battalion in Lucknow in the name of Veerangana Uda Devi. An equestrian statue of her is also being installed there, he added.