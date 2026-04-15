‘External elements shouldn’t interfere…’: CM Yogi Adityanath amid Noida protests

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said the 600-km-long Ganga Expressway would be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month. (Source: PTI)

Amidst ongoing protests by hundreds of workers demanding better wages and working conditions in Noida, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday said “external elements should not be allowed to interfere in the internal matters of a group or factory”.

Underlining that organisations must safeguard their internal cohesion, he said “there are many who disrupt, but very few who build,” and urged employees to strengthen unity, trust and a positive work culture.

The CM made the statement while flagging off the one-millionth bus from Tata Motors’ Lucknow facility.

His remarks come in the backdrop of the state government approving an interim hike in wages for workers, with a 21% increase for Gautam Buddh Nagar — under which Noida falls — and Ghaziabad.