‘External elements shouldn’t interfere…’: CM Yogi Adityanath amid Noida protests

Amidst ongoing protests by hundreds of workers demanding better wages and working conditions in Noida, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday said “external elements should not be allowed to interfere in the internal matters of a group or factory”.
Underlining that organisations must safeguard their internal cohesion, he said “there are many who disrupt, but very few who build,” and urged employees to strengthen unity, trust and a positive work culture.
The CM made the statement while flagging off the one-millionth bus from Tata Motors’ Lucknow facility.
His remarks come in the backdrop of the state government approving an interim hike in wages for workers, with a 21% increase for Gautam Buddh Nagar — under which Noida falls — and Ghaziabad.
टाटा मोटर्स के लखनऊ प्लांट में निर्मित 10 लाखवीं गाड़ी को आज झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया।
इस अवसर पर टाटा संस के चेयरमैन श्री एन. चंद्रशेखरन जी भी उपस्थित रहे।
फ्लैग ऑफ का यह कार्यक्रम एक Industrial Revolution मात्र नहीं, बल्कि उस ऐतिहासिक उड़ान का लॉन्च पैड है, जो 'नए उत्तर प्रदेश'… pic.twitter.com/qGiGSDVhqf
Adityanath, meanwhile, emphasised that teamwork, honesty and a sense of gratitude are central to long-term success, and called on workers to carry out their responsibilities with commitment. He also highlighted the importance of recognising the role of institutions in individual and collective progress.
Emphasising workplace values, he said, “Wherever we work, there must be teamwork, gratitude and honesty… one must discharge responsibilities with full commitment”. Such values, he said, ensure long-term success.
Highlighting UP’s strength of a large workforce and big population, which also means a big market, Adityanath said, “M stands for market… a state of 25 crore people, with 56% workforce being youth… we are working in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to connect the youth with skill, innovation and technology to create a market-ready and industry-ready workforce.”
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He further said this mass of workforce gives momentum to the state’s development. “V symbolises velocity… momentum is now visible not just in data but on the ground as well,” he said, pointing to rapidly expanding infrastructure and strong connectivity across the state.
Referring to past conditions, the Chief Minister said that the situation about a decade ago was marked by an identity crisis, poor connectivity, lack of clear intent and policy and people were hesitant to invest.
Contrasting it with the present, he noted, “Aaj UP ke paas desh ke kul expressway ka lagbhag 55 pratishat hissa hai… Ganga Expressway ke shubharambh ke baad yeh lagbhag 60 pratishat ho jayega (Today, Uttar Pradesh accounts for about 55% of the country’s expressways… this will rise to around 60% after the Ganga Expressway is inaugurated).”
Adityanath said the 600-km-long Ganga Expressway would be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month.
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At an event in Muzaffarnagar on Monday, the CM had alleged a “conspiracy” behind the violent protests, claiming that such attempts were aimed at “disrupting peace and progress at a time when the state is moving steadily towards development and stability”.
On Sunday, Adityanath flagged concerns over a possible “larger conspiracy” to revive Naxalism and directed authorities to remain vigilant against “disruptive elements”.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More