After Adityanath’s visit, Noida DM transferred for ‘failing to contain coronavirus spread’

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday transferred Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate BN Singh hours after he sought a three-month leave due to “personal reasons”. The development came on a day Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath rapped officials in Gautam Buddh Nagar on the knuckles for not being able to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in the district, which has been hit the hardest with 38 cases so far.

Suhas LY will take over as the new District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar. Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary RK Tiwari told reporters that a departmental inquiry had also been initiated against BN Singh, who been shunted to the Board of revenue.

“District Magistrate BN Singh has been removed and attached to Board of Revenue. Departmental inquiry has also been initiated against him. The Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner has been asked to initiate the probe against him,” PTI quoted Tiwari as saying.

Giving reasons for the transfer of Singh, the chief secretary said he had failed in carrying out works to control the spread of coronavirus. Tiwari also said Singh wrote a leave application and leaked it to the media, which amounted to indiscipline.

Sixteen new coronavirus positive cases were reported in UP on Monday, taking the total tally in the state to 88.

Earlier in the day, CM Adityanath took stock of the situation in Gautam Buddh Nagar and expressed anguish that the officers were not taking tough action against a private company, which the UP Health Department had flagged for infecting nearly two dozen people so far.

“Ye bakwas band karo apna, bakwas kar kar ke aap logon ne poora mahaul kharab ho gaya hai yahan pe…zimmedariyon ka nirvahan karne ke bajaay ek doosre pe wo (dosh) daalna (Stop talking nonsense. You all have made the situation bad here with all this nonsense. Instead of fulfilling your responsibilities you are passing the buck around). We issued orders two months ago, the order was for entire state,” Adityanath told the officers, PTI reported.

The high-level meeting was also attended by the district magistrate, the police commissioner and the chief executive offices of the three local authorities.

