Yogi Adityanath on namaz on roads: ‘If there is no space… control numbers ’

Warning against “any form of “anarchy”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that people should offer namaz in shifts if they have a limited space, and not on roads as public spaces cannot be blocked in the name of religious activities.

Addressing a gathering during a programme in Lucknow, Adityanath said, “Namaz padhni hai to shift mein padhiye, hum rokenge nahi. Lekin sadak par nahi (If someone wants to offer namaz, they should do it in shifts. We won’t stop. But not on roads),” he said, adding that that “disorder and obstruction” in public spaces will not be tolerated at any cost.

Roads are meant for movement of people and cannot be blocked for religious activities, he asserted.

“Un logon ne mujhse kaha ki kaise hoga, humari sankhya zyada hai. Humnein kaha shift mein kar lo.” (They asked me how will it happen as their number is large). If there is no space even in your homes, then control your population. And if you do not have the capacity, then why are you continuously increasing the number?” he said.

“People ask whether namaz really takes place on roads in UP. I tell them clearly — it does not. Roads are meant for commuters. No one has the right to block roads and disrupt public movement,” the CM said.

Citing a namaz-related incident in Bareilly, he said the government would hold a dialogue with the other side if they pay heed to peaceful methods, or other measures have to be taken, and that religious activities should remain confined to designated places.

Stressing adherence to rules, the Chief Minister said, “If you want to live within the system, then start following rules and laws. The rule of law will prevail and it will apply equally to all. Roads are meant for ordinary citizens, commuters, workers and employees. We will not allow roads to be obstructed. We will not allow anarchy to spread on roads,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

The administration, he further warned, would act strictly if persuasion failed.

“Pyar se manenge to thik baat hai, nahi manenge to dusra tarika apnayenge. Humara kaam hai samvad banana, aap samvad se manenge to samvad se, varna sangharsh se dekh lo. Bareilly mein logon ne hath ajmane ka kaam kiya, dekh li taakat.” ((If people agree peacefully, then it is fine. Otherwise, other methods will have to be adopted. Our job is to maintain dialogue. If you agree through dialogue, it is fine or try confrontation. People in Bareilly tried testing the system and saw the result,” the CM said.

“I myself initially did not understand why I was was chosen to lead the state despite never contesting an Assembly election. But I was fully aware of the state’s challenges at the time. Every second day there used to be riots. Every district had a parallel mafia system. Teachers, doctors and traders were forced to pay ‘goonda tax’. Daughters were not safe and infrastructure was in poor condition,” he said.

His government focused on establishing the rule of law after coming to power, he said, adding, “Today, anyone harassing women on the streets knows there will be consequences.”