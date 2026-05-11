‘Invaders like Mohammad Ghori, Mughals couldn’t break India’s soul’: UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday said repeated attempts were made by invaders “from Mohammad Ghori to the Mughals” to destroy India’s spiritual and cultural identity but “they could not break India’s soul”.
The CM was addressing a gathering at Kashi Vishwanath Dham complex in Varanasi during the “Somnath Sankalp Mahotsav”.
PM Modi was in Gujarat to mark 75 years since the inauguration of the restored shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, and the programme was screened live.
Referring to the destruction of the original Kashi Vishwanath temple during Aurangzeb’s rule, Adityanath said: “They could not understand that Sanatan does not reside only within temple walls, but in India’s consciousness… Those who tried to erase Sanatan have themselves disappeared into dust. Today, no one even remembers those invaders but Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Somnath Mahadev continue to carry forward the story of India’s self-respect.”
“Aurangzeb demolished the ancient temple and erected a structure symbolising subjugation, but he could not break India’s soul,” he added.
He said Kashi and Somnath represented “two eternal pillars of India’s civilisational consciousness” while linking the ongoing redevelopment of religious sites such as Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Mahakal Lok and the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to a broader cultural resurgence under PM Modi’s leadership.
Without naming any political party, Adityanath also said certain forces had opposed the reconstruction of Somnath and the Ram temple movement.
Governor Anandiben Patel was also in attendance at Kashi.
District administrations across the state, meanwhile, received instructions from the government to organise a series of programmes during the day at Shiva temples, including screening the PM’s programme on “maximum possible screens”.
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According to directives issued by the Culture Department on May 8, and earlier orders from the Chief Secretary on March 20, the state-wide celebrations have been framed as a tribute to India’s “faith, culture and self-respect”.
District administrations were told to organise cleanliness drives, chanting of “Om Namah Shivaya”, bhajan-kirtan, Maha Aarti, Shiv discussions, Deepotsav at district, tehsil and block levels through nodal officers.
Women-led kalash yatras were to be organised at selected Shiva temples.
Schools, colleges and universities were directed to hold competitions such as rangoli, essay writing, speech, poetry and painting linked to “Somnath Swabhiman Parv”.
Officials were also instructed to play the “Somnath Swabhiman Parv” song during events, illuminate select Shiva temples etc.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More