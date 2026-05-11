‘Invaders like Mohammad Ghori, Mughals couldn’t break India’s soul’: UP CM Adityanath

The CM was addressing a gathering at Kashi Vishwanath Dham complex in Varanasi during the “Somnath Sankalp Mahotsav”..(Image credit: @myogiadityanath/X)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday said repeated attempts were made by invaders “from Mohammad Ghori to the Mughals” to destroy India’s spiritual and cultural identity but “they could not break India’s soul”.

The CM was addressing a gathering at Kashi Vishwanath Dham complex in Varanasi during the “Somnath Sankalp Mahotsav”.

PM Modi was in Gujarat to mark 75 years since the inauguration of the restored shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, and the programme was screened live.

Referring to the destruction of the original Kashi Vishwanath temple during Aurangzeb’s rule, Adityanath said: “They could not understand that Sanatan does not reside only within temple walls, but in India’s consciousness… Those who tried to erase Sanatan have themselves disappeared into dust. Today, no one even remembers those invaders but Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Somnath Mahadev continue to carry forward the story of India’s self-respect.”