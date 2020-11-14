Yogi Adityanath meets artisans, buys products worth Rs 20,000

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met local artisans at his residence and bought their products worth Rs 20,000 on the eve of Diwali.

A state spokesperson said nine artisans from different districts, among the hundreds selling their products at the Mati Kala Fair in Lucknow—being organised by the Mati Kala Board under MSME department—were “surprised” by the CM buying “their basket of products for Rs 20,000”.

“The artisans had gone to thank the CM when he bought their entire basket. The CM also praised their craft, asked about their family and offered them sweets and gifts,” said the spokesperson.

The state government organised the fair—an exhibition and sale of clay artefacts—on the UP Khadi and Village Industries Board premises in Lucknow from November 3 to 13. According to a statement, more than 50 lakh items were sold at the fair. Quoting one of the artisans, Hari Om Prajapati of Gorakhpur, the statement said, “I cannot explain what this Diwali has brought for us. It has revived our traditional arts and given us an experience which we are going to cherish for life.”

