Yogi’s love jihad warning: ‘Your Ram Naam Satya journey will begin if you don’t mend ways’

In August, Adityanath had directed senior officials of the state Home Department to prepare a plan to stop incidents of 'love jihad'

Referring to the Allahabad High Court’s remark that conversion “just for the purpose of marriage” was unacceptable, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday said his government was working to bring a strict law to curb incidents of “love jihad”.

Addressing a rally in Jaunpur for the upcoming bye-elections, Adityanath, whose government has been facing intense pressure over a string of rape incidents, said, “Allahabad High Court said religious conversion isn’t necessary for marriage. Govt will also work to curb ‘love-jihad’, we’ll make a law.”

Issuing a warning against “love jihad”, Adityanath said, “I warn those who conceal identity and play with our sisters’ respect. If you don’t mend your ways your ‘Ram naam satya’ (chant associated with Hindu funerals) journey will begin.”

#WATCH Allahabad HC said religious conversion isn’t necessary for marriage. Govt will also work to curb ‘Love-Jihad’, we’ll make a law. I warn those who conceal identity & play with our sisters’ respect, if you don’t mend your ways your ‘Ram naam satya’ journey will begin: UP CM pic.twitter.com/7Ddhz15inS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2020

“The posters of those involved in love jihad will be put on all road crossings,” the firebrand leader further said.

Love jihad is a terminology used by Hindutva groups to describe inter-religious marriages, which they allege involves the conversion of the woman — either by force or guile — to marry a Muslim man. Interestingly, earlier this year, the government told the Lok Sabha that there was nothing called “Love Jihad” under the existing laws in the country and that the Constitution gave everyone the freedom to practice and propagate any religion.

In August, Adityanath had directed senior officials of the state Home Department to prepare a plan to stop incidents of “love jihad”, following several such cases reported from different parts of the state. Officials have been told to prepare a strategy and see whether a new law is required.

Referring to the recently launched Mission Shakti programme, the CM said it would ensure the safety, security and honour of women. The second phase, ‘Operation Shakti’, will target eve-teasers and put them to punishment or reforms.

“The court’s verdict will be followed and the honour and dignity of women will be ensured,” he said.

While dismissing a petition filed by a married couple seeking direction to others to not interfere in their married life earlier this week, the Allahabad HC court observed that “conversion just for the purpose of marriage is unacceptable”.

“Conversion of religion to Islam, in the present set of facts, of the girls without their faith and belief in Islam and at the instance of the boys, solely for the purpose of marriage, cannot be said to be a valid conversion to Islam religion,” Justice Tripathi said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd