Yogi Adityanath lays foundation stone for Badrinath guesthouse

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the state tourism department’s guesthouse at Badrinath Dham.

The 40-room guesthouse will be constructed on one-acre land in Badrinath at a cost of around Rs 11 crore. It will be constructed in the Garwhal style of architecture and will have facilities like restaurant, conference hall, dormitory and parking.

“There were many property-related disputes that were lingering on for 18 to 20 years (since Uttarakhand was carved out of UP) but most have been sorted out by joint efforts of Uttarakhand and UP governments. We will soon resolve the remaining disputes,” Adityanath told the media.

