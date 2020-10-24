Yogi Adityanath launches women help desks at all police stations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched women help desks at the 1,535 police station in the state under the government’s Mission Shakti campaign.

Adityanath said the government would strive to ensure that respect for women is inculcated as a “sanskar” (culture) and thus awareness campaigns would be organised in schools, colleges and institutions across the state. He emphasised that during morning prayers or cultural events, people should be made more aware of women’s security and asked women and intellectuals, too, to participate in the initiative.

A government spokesperson said the CM has directed that a “secret glass room” should be readied at every police station, providing a separate space to aggrieved women for speaking to female police personnel at ease and without any hesitation.

After the virtual launch, Adityanath said, “Mahilaon ke samman ko sanskar banana hoga” (We must inculcate respect for women a culture). He directed that all the helpline numbers, including 1090, 181, 112, 1076, 1098 and 102, should be prominently displayed.

