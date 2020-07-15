Yogi Adityanath launches road projects, says speeding up infra work

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated five road projects and laid foundation stones of other three in the state. (File photo) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated five road projects and laid foundation stones of other three in the state. (File photo)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated five road projects and laid foundation stones of other three in the state.

Launching the eight road projects, estimated to cost Rs 2250 crore, from his official residence, the Chief Minister said that at a time when the entire world is facing a pandemic, Uttar Pradesh is trying to expedite development works. He also hit out at the previous governments in the state, saying that earlier the identity of Uttar Pradesh was associated with “gaddha yukta sadak (roads full of potholes)”.

“Because of our good governance, every district and tehsil headquarters has now been linked with four-lane roads and even villages are now better connected with roads unlike in the past,” he added.

The road projects, undertaken by the PWD, are part of the projects that are being financially assisted by the World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The CM said while the World Bank and ADB are providing 70% project cost, the remaining 30% is being arranged by the state government.

Last October 11, the UP government had signed an agreement with the World Bank for USD 400 million or Rs 3000 crore loan to finance road projects. The state, on the other hand, will raise Rs 1,275 crore for the projects. A similar agreement was signed for USD 300 million or Rs 2,250 crore loan from ADB.

