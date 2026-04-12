Yogi hands land ownership papers to Hindu families displaced from Bangladesh, targets Pakistan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday distributed land ownership certificates to 331 Hindu families displaced from Bangladesh, saying “Bangladesh rejected these people and grabbed their land and ancestral properties”.

At a programme in Lakhimpur Kheri, the CM announced to rename Miyapur village where these family live as ‘Ravindra Nagar,’ after Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, asserting that no region will now be identified with “symbols of subjugation”.

“After these families migrated (to India), the Congress failed to grant them ownership rights, despite seeking their votes. Instead, the village was named Miyapur to conceal their identity, even though no ‘Miya’ lived there. Their identity will now be linked to Gurudev Tagore,” he said.