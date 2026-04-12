Yogi hands land ownership papers to Hindu families displaced from Bangladesh, targets Pakistan

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday distributed land ownership certificates to 331 Hindu families displaced from Bangladesh, saying “Bangladesh rejected these people and grabbed their land and ancestral properties”.
At a programme in Lakhimpur Kheri, the CM announced to rename Miyapur village where these family live as ‘Ravindra Nagar,’ after Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, asserting that no region will now be identified with “symbols of subjugation”.
“After these families migrated (to India), the Congress failed to grant them ownership rights, despite seeking their votes. Instead, the village was named Miyapur to conceal their identity, even though no ‘Miya’ lived there. Their identity will now be linked to Gurudev Tagore,” he said.
The CM said the process has begun to grant ownership of 542 hectares of land to 1,031 displaced Hindu and Sikh families in Lakhimpur Kheri, Gola Gokarnnath, Dhaurahra, and Mohammadi. In Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Rampur, and Bijnor districts, about 65,000 displaced families from Bangladesh live, and the government is committed to granting them ownership rights, he said.
Claiming that persecuted minorities in Bangladesh look toward India with hope and trust, he targeted the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and TMC, saying, “The worst victims of appeasement politics have been Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians. They did not just cross borders, but carried the pain of shattered dreams. India embraced them without asking about caste, creed, or sect.”
He further said, “Initially, 1,031 families had settled here, which has now grown to over 5,000. They had not received land ownership rights until now. When the Modi government passed the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party opposed it.”
He said, “While the nation celebrates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Samajwadi Party glorifies Muhammad Ali Jinnah. These parties are weakening social unity through caste divisions and said their opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act was part of this approach.”
He said religious extremism shattered the dreams of Hindus and Sikhs in both 1947 and 1971. After the creation of Bangladesh, atrocities against Hindus continued, but Congress, the Samajwadi Party, and TMC remained silent.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister announced to withdraw criminal cases filed against Tharu tribal people while distributing land rights certificates to over 4000 families of the tribe who migrated to Lakhimpur Kheri from eastern UP region. “The cases registered against the people of the struggling Tharu community by the SP government. Our government will withdraw all those cases. Now no one will be able to oppress you,” the CM said.
The government will not allow any mafia to flourish, to snatch the rights of the poor, or to loot the jobs of the youth, he warned.
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