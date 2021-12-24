Kisan Samman Diwas: Anti-scientific policies of past govts led to farmer suicides, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday claimed that before the BJP came to power in the Centre in 2014 farmers across India killed themselves because the previous governments did not implement pro-farmer policies. He made the remark at a “Kisan Samman Diwas” event organised here on the 119th birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

“Farms can be a symbol of happiness and prosperity only when farmers are aware. I am happy that Chaudhary Charan Singh’s dreams for farmers are being fulfilled by the Central and state governments. At the Centre, the BJP government under Modi ji has been working with a vision for farmers since 2014. It is worth praising. We all know that before 2014, farmers were forced to die by suicide in the country. Lakhs of farmers killed themselves. But, after 2014, pro-farmer policies were implemented and the result is for everyone to see,” Adityanath said.

He added, “Even though the MSP [Minimum Support Price] announcement was done in 1968, its implementation and ensuring that farmers get the benefit of this has been done by PM Narendra Modi. In 2018, the MSP was made 1.5 times the cost of agricultural produce. When the Centre and state government work together, then the results are there to see. In 2017, when we formed the government in UP, we had challenges in front of us. Farmers in Uttar Pradesh were forced to commit suicide.

Because of the previous governments’ anti-scientific policies, farmers were either moving out of farming or those who were forced to do farming were under heavy debt, leaving them with no choice but to kill themselves. After we came to power, we took the job of waiving loans of 86 lakh farmers. It was the first government in UP to waive loans worth Rs 36,000 crore.”

The chief minister claimed that schemes and projects for irrigation that had been pending for years were being completed to help farmers. “We have given irrigation facilities on land measuring more than 22 lakh hectares in the last four-and-a-half years,” he added.

Adityanath alleged that before 2017 the state had no policy for crop procurement. “It was done through people. After our government came, we said we would purchase directly from farmers. In the last four years, crop procurement by the government has increased. Under the last government [Akhilesh Yadav administration], procurement of rice was 123.61 lakh metric tonnes. In the last four-and-a-half years, the government has procured 203.26 lakh metric tonnes of rice and transferred the price directly under MSP to the bank accounts of farmers. Similarly, there was a huge difference in wheat procurement too,” he added.

The chief minister claimed that his government had worked to improve the lives of farmers. “The last government was not helping farmers, but was working to exploit them,” he alleged.

Adityanath also claimed that sugarcane dues pending since 2010 were cleared by his government. The chief minister encouraged farmers to practise organic farming to improve the quality of their produce. “The use of fertilisers and pesticides is giving birth to new diseases. The solution for this has been given by PM Modi today. It is organic farming. Cow-based farming will ensure cow protection, and will also increase agricultural produce and promote organic farming. This way, we will ensure our faith is respected, and also increase farm produce. And cows have all the products to replace chemicals used in farming,” Adityanath claimed.