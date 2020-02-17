Lucknow confidential: Green Response

The immersion would now be avoided with a statue of Sharda being permanently installed inside the campus, said Adityanath. The immersion would now be avoided with a statue of Sharda being permanently installed inside the campus, said Adityanath.

Last week, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was invited to inaugurate the Maa Sharda temple inside the state-run King George’s Medical University in Lucknow. As many wondered about the pomp and show for the inauguration of a temple on the medical university campus, the Chief Minister clarified that apart from the matter of “faith”, it was also a matter of “environment” as every year the university used to install a statue of Saraswati to mark Basant Panchmi, which was later immersed in the Gomti, leading to pollution of the river. Thus, the immersion would now be avoided with a statue of Sharda being permanently installed inside the campus, Adityanath reasoned.

Tweet Spat

Samajwadi Party’s media adviser Aashish Yadav on Saturday night had a spat on Twitter when he accused a news agency of running agenda for the ruling BJP. The tweet was in response to a video shared by the news agency claiming that Akhilesh scolded a police officer after a man chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ while he was addressing a gathering at the party office in Kannauj. Since Aashish’s tweet, several party leaders and workers started tweeting with a hashtag slamming the news agency. The hashtag calling for the boycott of the news agency was trending on Sunday evening with 45,000 tweets. The editor of the agency also hit back, saying “Tell that to your boss”, referring to Akhilesh Yadav. By evening, the SP leaders started shared an old video of a reporter belonging to the same news agency touching Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s feet.

Mum On Akhilesh

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recently visited Azamgarh to meet the families of anti-CAA protesters arrested by police in the district earlier this month. While Azamgarh being Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s parliamentary constituency, she was not expecting that residents will be complaining to her about Akhilesh’s absence from the constituency “in the difficult time”. Priyanka, however, did not say anything about the SP chief to the residents who expressed their anger and disappointment, saying that Akhilesh Yadav did not extend “a helping hand” after alleged police brutalities in the area. Priyanka kept her focus on CAA and other issues, avoiding any remarks on Akhilesh.

