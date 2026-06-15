‘Gave them one hour’: How Yogi Adityanath convinced farmers for Noida Airport

Welcoming 170 farmers who arrived on the first flight from the Noida International Airport to Lucknow Monday morning, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recalled how the government faced a difficult situation during land acquisition. He said he gave farmers one hour to think about it.

“When the Cabinet approved the proposal for the airport in Jewar, I instructed the Noida District Magistrate and other officials that the land acquisition process should begin within 100 days, but it could not. I visited Noida and held a review meeting to know that no progress was made. Later, I organised a meeting with a group of about 100 farmers at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, and convinced them that land acquisition is a must to build an airport. They refused to give their land to me as well,” the CM recalled.

“It was an uncertain situation. The government wanted development in the area, yet people were refusing. I requested them to think for one hour as this airport would change their destiny,” Yogi said, addressing the farmers at his residence.

He added, “This is a place where even “Kuber (god of wealth)” wants to come now.

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The CM noted that the farmers had placed their trust in him, and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority and the Civil Aviation Department fast-tracked the process to acquire more than 13,000 acres of land.

The airport will be developed in four phases, and the first phase has been completed, he informed the farmers.

Future plans

The CM said that the airport is going to become India’s first cargo and MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) centre, which will enable UP farmers to send their produce across the world.

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Until now, aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services required trips to places like Singapore and Dubai. Now people will come to Jewar for these services, he said.

He said mangoes that farmers sell for a maximum of Rs 50 per kg here can be sold for Rs 800-Rs 1,000 abroad. Even after adding Rs 200 per kg as cargo cost, the farmer can still earn Rs 600.

Plans for Jewar

The CM said food processing units, semi-conductor units, data centres, a film city, toy park, apparel park, medical device park, and world-class IT and electronics cities will be established in the Jewar region. Five prestigious universities from among the world’s top-ranked institutions are planning to establish campuses there.

Adityanath told the farmers that by making the right decision at the right time, they helped create India’s largest airport.

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The CM said that young people must be trained as engineers so they can find employment close to home.

“Investment coming to Jewar will require skilled manpower. The Yamuna Authority has initiated the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in collaboration with Tata at a cost of Rs 225 crore. Young people will receive training in modern technologies, certificates, diploma courses, degree courses, and skill development opportunities. Local youth will also get opportunities to participate in local development. Incoming investments will become a basis for employment,” he said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Civil Aviation) Deepak Kumar, IndiGo Special Director R K Singh and Chief Minister’s Advisor Avanish Awasthi were also present at the event.