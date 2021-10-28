Those celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India will face sedition charges: Yogi Adityanath

Those celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India in the recent T20 cricket world cup match will face sedition charges, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted on Thursday.

The chief minister made the remarks in an interview with a Hindi publication, which was shared by the official Twitter handle of his office. His comments come a day after three engineering students from Kashmir were arrested in Agra for raising anti-national slogans following Pakistan’s big win.

The administration of Raja Balwant Singh Engineering Technical College, which rusticated the three students on Monday, announced that the college would be shut down until action is taken against those who forcibly entered the college on Tuesday demanding the arrest of the Kashmiri students.

The three were booked under IPC Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (1)(B) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public), and 66-F of the Information Technology Act for allegedly sending WhatsApp messages “against the country” after Sunday’s match.

So far, the UP police have booked a total of seven people across five districts for allegedly raising Pro-Pak slogans or celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India in the T20 Cricket World Cup.