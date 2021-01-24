Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 24th ‘Hunar Haat’; in a first, ODOP articles included

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the 24th “Hunar Haat” of indigenous products of artisans and craftsmen at Lucknow’s Avadh Shilpgram on Saturday.

Organised by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, “One District One Product” (ODOP) articles of UP have been included for the first time in the Hunar Haat, which will continue till February 4.

“For us, self-reliance is the mantra with which we successfully handled the Covid-19 pandemic. I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for giving us the honour to give this platform to artisans and craftsmen who have come here from across the country,” said Adityanath.

A statement issued by the state government said this year, the theme of Hunar Haat will be “Local for Vocal” and about 500 artisans and craftsmen from several states, including Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odissa, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh will participate in it.

“We have seen that when our artisans and craftsmen did not get a platform, our state went backward. But in the last three years, we took a big leap and as our PM says, whether it is Hunar Haat or ODOP, it also achieves the goal of a self-reliant India. The minority affairs ministry has done an unprecedented work and over 5 lakh artisans across the country are getting a new platform, further strengthening the resolve of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’,” said the CM.

Several indigenous products, including Ajrakh, appliqué, art metalware, Bagh print, Batik, Banarasi saree, Bandhej, Bastar art and herbal products, block print, brass metal bangles, Kota silk, pashmina shawls, cane and bamboo products, canvas painting, Chikankari and copper bell, will be on display at the ‘Hunar Haat’.

Exclusive handloom textile, kalamkari, mangalgiri, lac bangles, leather products, Rampuri violins, wooden and iron toys, kantha embroidery, crystal glass items and sandalwood products will also be available for display and sale.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM also spoke about the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by India. He said, “If our country was like how it was earlier, it would have been struggling for the vaccine. The prime minister of Brazil has congratulated PM Modi because we have sent the vaccine to Brazil as well. I would like to thank PM Modi for making Brazil realise the power of Atmanirbhar Bharat. This is new India. We will also give vaccine to Bhutan… Nepal and Bangladesh. We have given vaccine to Maldives and Mauritius. We are keeping India’s 135 crore citizens safe. Today, the USA has also praised India for helping southeast Asian countries. This is praise for Modiji’s vision and atmanirbhar Bharat resolve.”

“India is the only country, which has manufactured two vaccines for its people and has started the successful vaccination process from January 16… India’s vaccine is being considered the best. Remember, the price of the two vaccines that have been manufactured by India is Rs 200. The other vaccines in the world cost Rs 5,000. Indian vaccines are the most effective. It can succeed in temperature ranging from 2 degrees to 8 degrees. The world’s vaccine requires temperature of -40 degrees, which is not practical for many places,” he added.

The CM also spoke about Brazil President Jair M Bolsonaro thanking India for the vaccine. “The President of Brazil thanked India and invoked Hanuman carrying the Sanjeevani on his hands. The whole country is feeling proud,” he said.