Yogi Adityanath in Prayagraj: Once Atiq Ahmed’s stronghold, Kasari-Masari to be renamed Sri Krishnapuri

The locality of Kasari-Masari in Prayagraj, once the stronghold of local gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, has been renamed Sri Krishnapuri. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the renaming of the area during his visit to the city on Thursday.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of a housing colony for 1,200 poor families at Kasari-Masari that will come up on the seized land of Atiq Ahmed.

“Kasari-Masari will no longer be known by that name. The entire area will now be developed as Shri Krishnapuri. Houses for the poor will be constructed on land reclaimed from the mafia, and a well-planned township will be developed here,” Adityanath said after performing the bhoomi pujan for the residential colony.

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“No one will dare to indulge in mafia activities in Prayagraj anymore. If anyone does so or gets it done, they should be prepared to be reduced to dust. No goon or mafia can encroach upon anyone’s property. If anyone does so, even the wealth earned by their fathers and grandfathers will be seized,” he added.

According to officials, 602 houses, costing over Rs 191 crore, will be built on 9,811 square metres of land reclaimed from Atiq Ahmed at Kasari-Masari under Padmalok Awas Yojana. Officials added that Atiq Ahmed and his associates had occupied two-and-a-half hectares of land, about 15 bighas, and built a stable there. The administration had demolished the illegal properties and reclaimed the land.

Three years ago, the jailed gangster-turned-politician and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead in police custody while they were being taken for a medical test. Atiq Ahmed was seen in television footage talking to reporters when at least two men with pistols opened fire on them. Soon after, three people surrendered to the police. Atiq’s 19-year-old son, Asad, was killed in a police encounter a few days ago.

Speaking at the event on Thursday, the chief minister targeted the Opposition Samajwadi Party, accusing it of promoting mafia and goons.

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“When Samajwadi Party comes to power, it brings mafia and goons, while BJP brings development and change,” Adityanath said, adding, “There was a time in Prayagraj when any land that mafia Atiq and his brother Ashraf set foot on became theirs, while the government remained silent, surrendering before them.”

“Waving firearms, mafia members had become synonymous with fear and terror on the streets and in the lanes of Prayagraj. Because of the terror unleashed by the mafia, ordinary people felt unsafe. In such an environment, development was impossible, investment could not come in, employment opportunities could not be created for young people, and no plan for their bright future could move forward,” the chief minister added.

“Our government made it clear on the very first day that it would adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals. No criminal would be given any leniency, and UP would be made mafia-free. Today, the results of this resolve are visible. The government took action to ensure that mafia, who had once symbolised fear and terror, were punished for their deeds,” he said, referring to the government constructing a high-rise residential colony on land reclaimed from the gangster-politician in the Lukarganj area of Prayagraj in 2023, months after Atiq Ahmed was killed.

“The residential scheme is now being taken forward in Kasari-Masari as well. Under the plan, the first phase will provide houses to 602 families, and the second phase to 598 families. Thus, approximately 1,200 families will receive permanent homes,” the CM said.

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“When approximately 1,200 families reside in this residential complex, the population here will exceed 6,000 to 6,500 people. They will not only be provided houses, but a well-planned township will also be developed separately for them. There will be a market, park facilities, space for sports, a gym, and other amenities according to the needs of residents,” the chief minister added.

He also said that plans are being taken forward for the construction of an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Prayagraj. “This ITI will be named after Maharaja Bijli Pasi. Maharaja Bijli Pasi had built 12 forts in Lucknow and its surrounding areas. During the era of foreign invaders, he staunchly protected Sanatan Dharma. By constructing the ITI in his name, tribute will be paid to his contributions,” Adityanath said.